Indiana Pacers Guaranteed A Top 5 Pick In The 2026 NBA Draft

After an inspiring playoff run leading all the way up to the NBA Finals last year, the Indiana Pacers find themselves in a deplorable condition this season. With a 15-50 record following their 114-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Indiana is officially the worst team in the league.

While undoubtedly disappointing, there may be a silver lining for the Pacers. Given the current system, teams with poorer records are typically given preferential odds in the NBA’s draft lottery. In this regard, reports suggest that Indiana may be guaranteed a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

According to AP Hoops, here are the current odds for the lottery picks in the 2026 NBA Draft:

1st: 14.0% chance – Pacers

2nd: 13.4% chance – Pacers

3rd: 12.7% chance – Pacers

4th: 12.0% chance – Pacers

5th: 47.9% chance – Clippers

This could prove incredibly valuable to the Pacers, who have sole possession of their first-round pick next year. With ample flexibility to make improvements, Indiana could consider making some moves to help restore their position among the more competitive teams in the East.

When looking at recent trends, the lowest-ranking team hasn’t received the top pick since 2018. Thus, Indiana may not secure the first overall pick if it remains the worst team in the NBA. But given how deep this year’s draft class is expected to be, they could bring in solid talent to bolster their overall roster strength.

Looking At The Pacers’ History In The Draft

While their current roster features only a handful of players they drafted, including the likes of Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, the Indiana Pacers have done moderately well in the NBA Draft.

In recent years, the Pacers’ most valuable pick was Bennedict Mathurin, who was selected sixth overall in 2022. While he displayed tremendous promise as a two-way wing, Indiana opted to trade him before this year’s trade deadline to bolster their frontcourt rotation by acquiring Ivica Zubac.

Historically, the Pacers have made some great decisions when handed a pick outside of the lottery zone.

In the 2010 draft, Indiana selected Paul George with the 10th overall pick. Meanwhile, slightly further down the ladder, the Pacers drafted Reggie Miller with the 11th overall pick in the 1987 draft. Both players carved out noteworthy careers for themselves in Indiana, with Miller even leading the team to multiple playoff appearances.

While this instills some faith in Indiana’s ability to scout talent, they haven’t been as successful with their lottery picks. The highest pick they’ve ever received is the No. 2 overall pick, notably in 1983, 1985, and 1988.

Steve Stipanovich (1983), Wayman Tisdale (1985), and Rik Smits (1988) all had solid tenures in Indiana, with Smits spending his entire career with the team and even appearing in the 2000 NBA Finals. However, they pale in comparison to some of the non-lottery picks.

Purely based on past trends, it can be argued that receiving a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft may not be in Indiana’s best interests. Still, considering that this could give them additional leverage to make trades, Indiana may benefit from it.