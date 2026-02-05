Clippers Trading Ivica Zubac To Pacers Reveals Cold Nature Of Ruthless Basketball Business

The ruthless side of basketball business comes to light after the Clippers trade Ivica Zubac to the Pacers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts after a call during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Basketball in the NBA can sometimes be ruthless and cold towards even the most loyal players. Just like we were hearing that a veteran like Draymond Green could be traded, the Clippers also executed a cold trade that displays the true nature of this business.

According to Joey Linn, Athlon Sports’ beat writer for the Clippers, the franchise decided to execute the Zubac trade after looking at the nature of the offer from the Pacers.

“But today the team saw an opportunity to capitalize on his peaking value and receive multiple first-round picks. And they took it,” wrote Linn on X. Simply put, the Pacers’ offer was too good to refuse.

The Clippers sent Ivica Zubac to the Pacers as part of a trade package with Kobe Brown that landed Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks, Pacers 2026 FRP (Protected 1-4), Pacers’ 2029 FRP (Unprotected), and one second-round pick.

Zubac was initially not supposed to be traded. The Clippers had no intentions of executing a trade for him.

He sat out of the Clippers’ blowout loss to the Cavaliers one day after James Harden was traded for Darius Garland. But he didn’t sit out with the intent to get traded either. Instead, he had taken the time off to be with his wife during the birth of their child.

Pacers' Trade With Clippers For Ivica Zubac Reveals Cold Nature Of Ruthless Basketball Business
Credit: Ivica Zubac’s Instagram (@ivicazubac/IG)

Over the seven seasons that Zubac spent on the Clippers, he was a nightly double-double threat. He averaged 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 513 games, shooting 62.7% from the floor.

This season, he was averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 61.3% from the field before being traded to Indiana.

With Tyrese Haliburton on his side as the franchise player, Zubac may thrive as a center and possibly propel himself in the discussion of the top centers in the East.

But with Haliburton out for the season, the Pacers have been struggling. They are currently 13-38 for the season and dwelling at the bottom (15th seed) in the Eastern Conference.

While Haliburton is expected to return next season, a potential top pick in the upcoming draft alongside Zubac and Pascal Siakam could give Indiana a solid big four to return to relevance in 2026-27.

Therefore, this move is clearly keeping a long-term goal in mind for the Pacers. But in the short term, Zubac, his wife, and their newborn daughter will have to move to another city just hours after her birth.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Grizzlies Sought Massive Return From Heat In Ja Morant Trade Talks
Next Article Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Join Big Market Team This Summer: Lakers And Two Other Teams Are In Play
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like