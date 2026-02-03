Steve Kerr Sympathizes With Draymond Green Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Steve Kerr shows sympathy to Draymond Green for his inclusion in trade rumors for Giannis Antetokounmpo and other potential roster upgrades.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr meets with forward Draymond Green (23) after Green fouled out against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr meets with forward Draymond Green (23) after Green fouled out against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has found himself at the center of trade speculations as the Warriors are reportedly in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in order to capitalize on Stephen Curry’s championship window.

With Jimmy Butler sidelined for the season, Green’s name has become a common occurrence across rumors and potential trade packages that the Warriors can use to improve their roster.

Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, acknowledged that a move away from San Francisco has realistically been on Draymond Green’s mind for the first time this summer.

“We [Kerr and Green] have talked about the trade rumors. I think what’s really tricky for Draymond is that this is the only place he’s ever known. He’s going to have a statue outside the building someday,” said Kerr during his recent interview on the Willard and Dibs show.

“Really weird position for him to be in for sure because there’s never really been a time in his entire career where he’s had to think about putting on another jersey… He’s never been through this, and it’s definitely been on his mind.”

The Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob reportedly wants to bring the Greek superstar to the Bay Area and secure the franchise’s long-term future, and that trade could realistically send Draymond Green to Milwaukee.

Since the Warriors have reportedly reassured Butler that they will not trade him, Green’s trade in any realistic roster-improving move becomes imminent.

While Green acknowledged that he’s open to being traded and understands the nature of the business, reports have suggested that Green may still find a way back to the Warriors despite being moved.

“One rival executive who has dealt with the Warriors before in trade talks spoke with ClutchPoints on Sunday and brought up the interesting scenario where Green himself could be on board with such a maneuver, where he could be traded and return next season alongside Curry, Butler, and Antetokounmpo, since he owns a $27.6 million player option,” wrote NBA insider Brett Siegel in his latest report.

Green is currently in the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $100 million extension with the Warriors, which includes a $27.6 million player option for 2026-27.

If Green does not take the player option in a hypothetical trade to Milwaukee, he could rejoin the Warriors in the summer as a free agent. He is currently averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The 35-year-old forward has played with the Warriors for his entire career, and his four NBA championships warrant his jersey getting retired and him getting a statue outside the Chase Center.

However, the cold nature of the business compels the front office to take the moves that are aligned with their long-term objectives. Hence, even Kerr acknowledged that he may have to be prepared to coach a roster without Green on it.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors will be without Green after the February 5 trade deadline, or if the Bucks’ front office holds off until the summer to potentially extract more from them.

