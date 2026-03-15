Joel Embiid Has Now Missed As Many Games As He Has Played In His NBA Career

Joel Embiid has been a key figure for the Philadelphia 76ers for the better part of the last few seasons. Although he has proven himself to be an extremely valuable asset when available, the 76ers’ big man has struggled to remain healthy for extended periods of time.

Joel Embiid’s absence from Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an oblique injury marked his ninth consecutive game missed, bringing his tally up to 35 for the season.

While concerning enough, with Sunday night’s absence, Embiid has officially missed 485 games over the course of his NBA career. This matches the total number of games the 76ers superstar has appeared in during his 10-year-long NBA career.

For all intents and purposes, Joel Embiid is a generational talent. He possesses a combination of elite footwork and offensive versatility that catapulted him to superstar status and helped him become the face of the 76ers franchise. Unfortunately, it is also safe to say that his best years seem to be behind him, as injuries have effectively derailed his career.

There was growing optimism about his availability and form this season after he put together a solid string of performances in January, averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. However, things shifted again in February, leaving Philadelphia in a mildly precarious position.

With a 21-12 record when healthy this season, it is apparent that the 76ers thrive when Embiid is available. Still, it is also clear that relying on the big man isn’t necessarily the wisest decision either.

76ers Optimistic About Joel Embiid’s Return

Despite the current circumstances, the Philadelphia 76ers remain optimistic that Joel Embiid will return to the lineup soon.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse recently confirmed that the superstar big man had started doing individual on-court workouts in preparation to return to the rotation. However, the organization is taking a cautious approach toward ramping up his activity before making a comeback.

While there is no absolute update on this front, the 76ers are hopeful that Joel Embiid will return during the team’s upcoming road trip. Needless to say, given the position the team is in at the moment, bringing Embiid back may become a necessity.

Following Sunday night’s 109-103 win against the Trail Blazers, the 76ers have extended their winning streak to two games, improving to 37-31 on the season. However, considering that their three-game road trip begins with a game against the Denver Nuggets (5th in the West), Philadelphia may be in a slightly vulnerable position.

Currently, the 76ers are ranked eighth in the East, only 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors in sixth. Considering their 17-15 record on the road, the 76ers may feel confident about keeping their hopes of securing a playoff berth alive.

However, with Tyrese Maxey also expected to remain sidelined, Philadelphia will continue to field a shorthanded roster. With the burden falling on the shoulders of VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia must rally behind its young players while hoping for Joel Embiid’s return to ensure its chances of remaining in the playoff picture.