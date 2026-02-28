Joel Embiid Goes Down Again: Details On The Latest Injury For 76ers Star

76ers star Joel Embiid was finally starting to find his rhythm this season before another injury interrupted his progress. According to the latest update by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Embiid will miss the next several games for the 76ers as he recovers from a strained right oblique.

The 76ers will be without Embiid tonight, against the Boston Celtics, as well as in both of the upcoming back-to-back games against the Spurs and Jazz. The timeline puts Joel on track to return by next Saturday, at the earliest, for the game against the Hawks on the road. Or, he could return on Monday (March 4th) against the Cavaliers if Philadelphia wants to give him more recovery time.

Either way, it’s yet another setback in a season that’s already been ravaged by injuries. So far, Embiid has played just 33 out of the Sixers’ 59 games, and that’s not counting this upcoming stretch. Despite solid averages of 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 49.5% shooting and 31.8% shooting from three, he’s hardly been available this season, and it’s been the story of his career.

He missed his first two seasons coming out of the draft, pushing off his debut until 2016. Ever since, he’s been constantly in and out of the lineup with a list of injuries that stretches for miles. To date, he’s only had four seasons (out of nine) where he’s played at least 55 or more games.

Now, at 31, there is real concern that Embiid might never stay healthy long enough to make a long playoff run. Stuck in an endless cycle of injury rehab and management, Embiid’s game has been heavily limited by his failing body, and he’s running out of time to make things right.

Fortunately, players like Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes have more than kept the team alive; they have it thriving. Together, their play has restored the team to a competitive state in the East, and they have a 33-26 record to show for it. If Embiid returns soon and manages to stay healthy for an extended stretch of time, it could be the final piece they need to make a real Finals push.

Until then, it’s important that the other guys step up and fill Embiid’s shoes. While there’s no replacing his offensive production, the 76ers can look to guys like Andre Drummond and Adem Bona to fill in on defense. It may not be an ideal situation, but the 76ers are used to this routine by now in their 10th season with the superstar big man.