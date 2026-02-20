Joel Embiid: “I Would Honestly Trade This MVP Just For One Healthy Postseason Run”

Joel Embiid's desire to contend for a title was revealed when he made a bold statement about being willing to trade his MVP award in exchange for being healthy in the playoffs.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets back on defense during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets back on defense during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite his talent, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has routinely been criticized for his unavailability for the team, especially during critical stretches of the season. While this has resulted in a distinct lack of silverware for the franchise, NBA trainer Drew Hanlen stepped in to defend Embiid.

During an appearance on “The Kevin O’Connor Show“, Hanlen revealed how driven Joel Embiid was to compete, stating that he was even willing to trade his most-prized achievement for a chance at being healthy.

“I tell people that when he won his MVP award, afterwards, he was literally thrilled that he got what he thought he could have had before if injuries hadn’t ended some of his other chances at winning,” Hanlen stated.

“He just turned to me, and he’s like, ‘I would trade my MVP for one healthy postseason run, because I think that if I’m healthy, I’m dominant enough that I would carry us to win a championship.’ He hasn’t had that.” 

Injuries have consistently thwarted Joel Embiid’s aspirations of bringing a title to Philadelphia. Here’s a list of injuries over his past few playoff appearances that reveal how much his chances were affected:

2018: Orbital fracture and concussion, played with a mask (eliminated in the second round after a 4-1 loss to the Celtics)

2019: Played through tendinitis and illness (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Raptors)

2020 (bubble): Often discounted by Embiid himself due to unique circumstances; limited impact (eliminated in the first round after a 4-0 loss to the Celtics)

2021: Partially torn meniscus (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Hawks)

2022: Torn thumb ligament and orbital fracture/concussion (eliminated in the second round after a 4-2 loss to the Heat)

2023: LCL sprain in the knee (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Celtics)

2024: Torn meniscus and Bell’s palsy (eliminated in the first round after a 4-2 loss to the Knicks)

In the 2022-23 season, Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, showcasing his versatile skill set and asserting himself as one of the best players in the league by winning the MVP award.

Following this accomplishment, Joel Embiid’s sudden downfall left Philadelphia debilitated. The recurring second-round exits already left a bad taste in the mouth, but not even earning a playoff spot last season marked a new low for the team.

After only 19 appearances in the 2024-25 season, many wrote Embiid off. However, against all odds, the 76ers superstar has come out firing this season.

Although he has only appeared in 31 games so far, Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, appearing like his former self.

Earlier iterations of the 76ers may have capitalized on this, but the current team has had the luxury of resting Joel Embiid when necessary. With players such as Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe in the fray, Philadelphia has looked like a more threatening unit.

With Embiid available, the 76ers appear to be in a solid position heading into the remainder of the season. Currently placed sixth in the East with a 30-25 record, Philadelphia will hope to climb higher to secure a better position before going into the postseason.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like