Joel Embiid: “I Would Honestly Trade This MVP Just For One Healthy Postseason Run”

Despite his talent, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has routinely been criticized for his unavailability for the team, especially during critical stretches of the season. While this has resulted in a distinct lack of silverware for the franchise, NBA trainer Drew Hanlen stepped in to defend Embiid.

During an appearance on “The Kevin O’Connor Show“, Hanlen revealed how driven Joel Embiid was to compete, stating that he was even willing to trade his most-prized achievement for a chance at being healthy.

“I tell people that when he won his MVP award, afterwards, he was literally thrilled that he got what he thought he could have had before if injuries hadn’t ended some of his other chances at winning,” Hanlen stated.

“He just turned to me, and he’s like, ‘I would trade my MVP for one healthy postseason run, because I think that if I’m healthy, I’m dominant enough that I would carry us to win a championship.’ He hasn’t had that.”

Injuries have consistently thwarted Joel Embiid’s aspirations of bringing a title to Philadelphia. Here’s a list of injuries over his past few playoff appearances that reveal how much his chances were affected:

2018: Orbital fracture and concussion, played with a mask (eliminated in the second round after a 4-1 loss to the Celtics)

2019: Played through tendinitis and illness (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Raptors)

2020 (bubble): Often discounted by Embiid himself due to unique circumstances; limited impact (eliminated in the first round after a 4-0 loss to the Celtics)

2021: Partially torn meniscus (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Hawks)

2022: Torn thumb ligament and orbital fracture/concussion (eliminated in the second round after a 4-2 loss to the Heat)

2023: LCL sprain in the knee (eliminated in the second round after a 4-3 loss to the Celtics)

2024: Torn meniscus and Bell’s palsy (eliminated in the first round after a 4-2 loss to the Knicks)

In the 2022-23 season, Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, showcasing his versatile skill set and asserting himself as one of the best players in the league by winning the MVP award.

Following this accomplishment, Joel Embiid’s sudden downfall left Philadelphia debilitated. The recurring second-round exits already left a bad taste in the mouth, but not even earning a playoff spot last season marked a new low for the team.

After only 19 appearances in the 2024-25 season, many wrote Embiid off. However, against all odds, the 76ers superstar has come out firing this season.

Although he has only appeared in 31 games so far, Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, appearing like his former self.

Earlier iterations of the 76ers may have capitalized on this, but the current team has had the luxury of resting Joel Embiid when necessary. With players such as Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe in the fray, Philadelphia has looked like a more threatening unit.

With Embiid available, the 76ers appear to be in a solid position heading into the remainder of the season. Currently placed sixth in the East with a 30-25 record, Philadelphia will hope to climb higher to secure a better position before going into the postseason.