NBA Injury Updates: Key Developments For Stephen Curry, Peyton Watson, And Ivica Zubac

With roughly six weeks left to play this season, teams across the league are gearing up for their final push. As usual, injuries have limited the success of several teams, but positive developments for key contributors could even the playing field this March. Specifically, the Warriors and Nuggets are in a position to regain their strength right in time for the playoffs.

Speaking on the “Clutch Scoops” show, NBA insider Brett Siegel gave the latest details on the recovery process for Stephen Curry, who was initially diagnosed with “runner’s knee.” Amid reports of swelling and discomfort, his situation is described as day-to-day, but Siegel says there may be something deeper going on.

“After he had that knee injury on January 30th, it was downplayed by the team, saying it’s nothing serious, it’s just runner’s knee,” said Siegel. “It seems like there’s probably something more going on there, whether it’s arthritis or something else in his knee. He’s now going to be out through March 20th, but he does want to return before the end of the season. I’ve heard that there’s optimism looking at that March 21st game, right after that 10-day window. I’ve been told that the Wednesday, March 25th game, which begins seven of their last 10 at home, that’s really the game that’s the end period of this timeline.”

Curry, 37, hasn’t played since January 30th, in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. His return has already been pushed back multiple times by the team, but they know that putting him out there too early could risk complications down the road. In 39 games this season, the two-time champion is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 39.1% shooting from three.

At ninth in the standings (32-33), the Warriors’ season hangs in the balance, and Curry’s health could determine their ceiling. Still, he’s not the only player whose return could have major implications in the West. While he’s no star, Peyton Watson’s health will play a big role in Denver, and he’s on the verge of re-joining his teammates.

“Peyton Watson, who they’re hoping will be back at some point at the end of this week, maybe early next week with his hamstring injury,” said Seigel.

Watson, 23, hasn’t played since February 4th, in a 134-127 loss to the Knicks. He’s been seeking treatment for his hamstring and has finally taken steps toward completing the healing process. He’s set to miss tonight’s game against the Spurs, but he could be available on Saturday against the Lakers or on Tuesday against the 76ers. The versatile swingman has long been a key piece for the Nuggets, and he’s been providing a notable boost this season with averages of 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 49.6% shooting and 41.7% shooting from three.

With just a few games making the difference between a top-four seed and a spot in the play-in, the margin for error couldn’t be slimmer in the Western Conference. That’s why the final results could very well hinge on when and how guys like Watson and Curry are able to return. That’s not to mention the situation with LeBron James and others.

Meanwhile, in the East, Ivica Zubac is set to return today and make his Pacers debut after recovering from a sprained left ankle. The team announced his availability today, hyping up the fans in a post on X. It’s hard to know what to expect from Zubac, but he’ll be under no rush to perform given the Pacers’ low expectations this season.

It remains to be seen what difference he’ll make now, but (at the very least) it’s good practice for next season, when Tyrese Haliburton is set to re-take the court. He could bring out the best in Zubac, provided that the big man is in a position to play off his game. More than anything, however, both players will have to be healthy, and that’s what makes this moment so important for the Pacers.