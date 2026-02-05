Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Proves Why He Is The Face Of New York With Clutch Performance Against Nuggets

Madison Square Garden got the kind of night it lives for, and Jalen Brunson delivered it. In a back-and-forth battle with Denver’s star power, Jalen Brunson owned the late moments, hitting big shots, drawing contact, and calmly steering the offense when the pressure peaked. Every time the Nuggets made a push, the Knicks answered with poise, ball movement, and timely defense.

New York didn’t dominate one single stat category, but they controlled the game where it matters most: execution in crunch time. Brunson set the tone, Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the interior, and the wings made just enough plays on both ends to keep Denver from ever feeling comfortable. This was a gritty, high-level win that screamed playoff atmosphere – and Brunson looked every bit like the face of the franchise.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Stat line: 42 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 14-27 FG, 5-12 3PT, 9-11 FT, 47 MIN

This was a superstar performance in every way. Brunson was in complete control and dictated the tempo, sought out mismatches, and hit clutch shot after clutch shot when the Denver defense tightened up. Step-back three? Check. Finishing in traffic? Check. Full court under control? Check. Never rushed? Check.

His time management skills were just as important. When double teams arrived, he unfailingly located open shooters and cutters, keeping the offense from stagnating to force hero ball. This is the extent of why New York entrusts him with the keys; he flourishes in clutch moments.

OG Anunoby: A

Stat line: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 7-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 48 MIN

OG Anunoby had one of those unobtrusive but invaluable games where his contribution extended well beyond the box score. He went 4 deep to make Denver’s help defense pay, and kept the possession time on both ends with excellent rebounding.

He had to take some tough defensive assignments, but he made life considerably more difficult for Denver’s scorers without overextending and getting in trouble defensively. OG’s worth is apparent in the areas between the highlights, and this is exemplary of why he’s so impactful to winning teams.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Stat line: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 9-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 31 MIN

Towns provided New York with efficient scoring and rebounding when Denver tried to use its size. He scored in the post, stepped out for jumpers, and finished through contact, forcing the Nuggets to make coverage adjustments.

His rebounding was incredibly critical, disrupting second-chance opportunities while enabling the Knicks to score on the fast break. When KAT controls himself with this balance, he elevates the entire offense.

Mitchell Robinson: A

Stat line: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-5 FG, 23 MIN

Robinson made a huge impact in limited touches, finishing everything around the rim and controlling space defensively. His vertical presence changed shots and forced Denver to think twice about driving.

The efficiency stands out – perfect from the field while doing the dirty work on the glass. He gave the Knicks physicality and rim protection without demanding the ball.

Landry Shamet: A-

Stat line: 16 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 6-15 FG, 4-10 3PT, 36 MIN

Shamet delivered exactly what New York needed from a floor spacer. His four threes came at timely moments and forced Denver’s defenders to stay home instead of loading up on Brunson.

Beyond the shooting, he kept the ball moving and made smart reads on the perimeter. That balance between scoring and decision-making made his long minutes worthwhile.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Stat line: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 24 MIN

Jordan Clarkson was focused on scoring and was consistent in his scoring, driving through defenders, and scoring mid-range when the offense was looking low for scoring. Clarkson also had no problem with possession, keeping the game flowing with his quick offense, and was more efficient on the side.

Clarkson’s role was quite clear to him. His ability to score without wasting possessions was vital to keeping pressure on the Denver second unit. He has in the past had more problems with stalling on his turns than on this one.

Mikal Bridges: C+

Stat line: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 1-6 3PT, 49 MIN

It wasn’t Bridges’ best shooting night, but he still found ways to contribute. He moved the ball well, helped on the glass, and made a couple of defensive plays that stopped Denver runs before they grew.

The Knicks didn’t need him to carry the scoring load, and he embraced the dirty-work role. Even on an off night from the field, his defensive versatility kept him playable in heavy minutes.

Tyler Kolek: C+

Stat line: 1 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Kolek seems to have prioritized running the offense and organizing the team, which is reflected in his four assists during his limited time on the court. He was able to keep the ball moving and find open shooters.

His two turnovers and missed shot attempts indicate that he is still working to adjust; however, given the circumstances of the game, his poise was commendable.

Mohamed Diawara: C

Stat line: 5 PTS, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 14 MIN

Diawara had limited time, but his focus was primarily on conserving energy. He spread the floor and was nimble with open shots, although he missed more shots than he made.

On the defensive side, he was attentive and didn’t make mistakes that cost the team. He had a combination of low usage and solid effort that sustained the team while the starters took a breather.

Ariel Hukporti: N/A

Stat line: 0 PTS, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 4 MIN

A very brief stint that didn’t offer much impact. He had a turnover and didn’t get a rhythm before heading back to the bench.

These short runs are tough for young bigs, but the Knicks didn’t need extended minutes from him in this one.

Kevin McCullar Jr.: N/A

Stat line: 1 REB, 2 AST, 2 MIN

McCullar’s cameo was brief but energetic. He moved the ball and stayed active defensively in his short window.

Not enough time to leave a major mark, but he didn’t look out of place.