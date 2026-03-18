Spurs Player Ratings: San Antonio Buries Kings Under Three-Point Avalanche

This game got out of hand fast.

San Antonio didn’t just beat Sacramento – they overwhelmed them. 25 made threes on 51.0% shooting is the headline, but it wasn’t just hot shooting. The Spurs moved the ball (41 assists), barely turned it over (just 6), and had control of the game basically from the opening stretch.

By the time the Kings tried to respond, it was already gone. Now, onto the Spurs player ratings.

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 7-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

This didn’t feel like a “takeover” game from Victor Wembanyama; it didn’t need to be.

He played 22 minutes, scored 18, grabbed 8 boards, and didn’t turn it over once. That’s about as clean as it gets. He picked his spots, didn’t force shots, and let the offense come to him.

What stood out more was how comfortable everything looked. No rushing, no over-dribbling. Just playing within the flow while everyone else caught fire from deep.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

De’Aaron Fox completely controlled the tempo.

Six assists, zero turnovers, and he looked in total command the entire time. He wasn’t hunting shots; he was reading the defense and making the right play over and over.

The three-ball falling (3-5) just made it even easier. This was more about control than scoring.

Harrison Barnes: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 6-7 FG, 4-5 3PT, 22 MIN

This is about as efficient as you’ll ever see.

Six shots made on seven attempts, four threes, didn’t waste a single possession. Every time the ball found him, it felt automatic.

These are the kinds of nights where you barely notice him during the game, then look up and realize he quietly torched the defense.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 6-8 FG, 5-7 3PT, 24 MIN

Champagnie stayed hot all night.

Five threes on seven attempts, and most of them were clean looks created by ball movement. He didn’t try to do too much, just catch, shoot, and keep it moving.

Exactly what you want from a role player in a game like this.

Keldon Johnson: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 20 MIN

Keldon Johnson came in and immediately brought scoring punch.

18 points in 20 minutes, and it felt quick. He attacked decisively, didn’t hesitate, and took advantage of a defense that was already scrambling.

No wasted motion here.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 6-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 20 MIN

Really solid showing.

Efficient scoring, hit three threes, and added some playmaking. Looked comfortable out there.

Luke Kornet: B+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Quietly impactful.

Ten rebounds in 19 minutes is no joke, and he added some defensive plays on top of that. Did exactly what was needed.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 12 AST, 1 BLK, 1-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 22 MIN

Weird stat line, but honestly a really good game.

The shot wasn’t there (1-7), but 12 assists and zero turnovers is the bigger story. He was basically orchestrating everything, and the offense clearly flowed better when he had the ball.

Didn’t need to score – just needed to set the table, and he did that perfectly.

Lindy Waters III: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 23 MIN

Solid, steady contribution.

Hit three threes, spaced the floor, didn’t force anything. Just fit into what the team was already doing.

Kelly Olynyk: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Low usage, but effective in his role.

Moved the ball well, helped on the glass, and gave them some versatility in those bench units.

Carter Bryant: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

Not the most efficient shooting night, but he stayed active.

Contributed across the board and didn’t let the missed shots take him out of the game.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 3 REB, 0-2 FG, 1-2 FT, 9 MIN

Biyombo got his minutes behind Wemby and Kornet as he did his damage around the paint in only nine minutes. Not enough sample size to give him a grade.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 1-1 FT, 5 MIN

Similar to Biyombo, McLaughlin played under 10 minutes and just had a backup role that included a field goal and a free-throw made.