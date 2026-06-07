Warriors Looking To Keep Kristaps Porzingis On Team-Friendly Contract

The Golden State Warriors appear interested in bringing Kristaps Porzingis back next season, but only if the numbers make sense.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are hopeful they can re-sign Porzingis on a more team-friendly contract after acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline. Golden State absorbed the final season of Porzingis’ $30.7 million contract in February, but a similar salary figure seems highly unlikely this summer.

The reasoning is straightforward. While Porzingis remains one of the most talented offensive big men in basketball when healthy, durability continues to be a major concern. He has now played fewer than 60 games in five of the last six seasons and appeared in only 15 games for the Warriors after the trade.

Still, when he was available, the production was encouraging.

Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.6 steals in his 15 appearances with Golden State, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31.1% from three-point range. He gave the Warriors something they have lacked for years: a legitimate floor-spacing center who can protect the rim and score from all three levels. That combination is exactly why Golden State wants him back.

Even during a season filled with health issues, Porzingis showed flashes of why he was once considered one of the NBA’s most unique talents. In just 23 minutes per game, he averaged over 16 points and recorded five separate 20-point performances for the Warriors.

The challenge is determining his market value. Reports suggest potential contract projections range anywhere from a modest one-year deal worth around $7.5 million to a much larger contract approaching $25 million annually. That wide gap highlights the uncertainty surrounding Porzingis’ free agency.

The Warriors would obviously prefer the lower end of that spectrum. Golden State’s front office is attempting to maximize what may be the final championship window of 38-year-old Stephen Curry. Every dollar matters as the organization explores other roster upgrades and potential free-agent opportunities.

The importance of a team-friendly Porzingis deal extends beyond simply retaining a productive rotation player. Golden State is exploring multiple avenues to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. The Warriors have already been linked to a potential pursuit of LeBron James, with reports suggesting they could offer the four-time MVP a $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception if they create enough financial flexibility.

The franchise has also surfaced in various Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions and continues to evaluate several free-agent and trade targets at center and forward. At the same time, some league observers have raised concerns about the long-term direction of the roster, making every financial decision this summer even more important.

Re-signing Porzingis on a discounted contract would give Golden State more room to explore additional upgrades while maintaining one of the few floor-spacing big men currently available on the market.

The Warriors understand they need size. Recent reports have connected them to other frontcourt options such as Domantas Sabonis and Mitchell Robinson. However, Porzingis offers a skill set neither player fully replicates. At 7-foot-2, he stretches defenses with his shooting while still providing rim protection.

For Steve Kerr’s offensive system, that fit remains appealing. The question becomes whether Porzingis is willing to prioritize stability and a chance to compete for a championship over maximizing his earnings.

If another team offers significantly more money, Golden State could have difficulty matching. Yet Porzingis also knows the Warriors provide a defined role alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler, along with a realistic path toward contention.

For now, both sides appear interested in continuing the partnership. The Warriors acquired Porzingis, hoping he could help extend their championship window. Injuries limited that impact during the regular season, but the organization clearly believes enough upside remains to warrant another contract.