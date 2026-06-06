5 Reasons LeBron James Should Join The Warriors To End His Career

LeBron James has one more decision to make in his legendary career. Entering what would be his 24th NBA season, the four-time champion remains productive enough (averaging 20.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, and 0.6 BPG with the Los Angeles Lakers) to influence a title race while also possessing the freedom to choose how he wants the final chapter of his story to end.

For months, speculation has centered on whether James will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, retire, or seek one final championship opportunity elsewhere. Among the teams consistently linked to him, the Golden State Warriors stand out as the most fascinating possibility. It helps a little that it was reported that Stephen Curry wants to set up a meeting to discuss this potential situation.

The Warriors explored the idea of acquiring James before, and their championship window remains open, but only barely. Stephen Curry is 38 years old and untouchable by the organization, Jimmy Butler is 36, and Draymond Green has already logged over a decade of deep playoff runs at 36 years old.

Golden State doesn’t need another young star to develop. They need one more elite player capable of helping them maximize the final years of a dynasty that includes a host of players who have played a ton of Finals games already.

James, meanwhile, may not have many opportunities left to compete for championships at the highest level. Out of every realistic destination available, including staying in Los Angeles, joining the Warriors might offer the clearest path toward one final title run and the most compelling ending imaginable to basketball’s greatest modern career.

1. Joining An Aging Team Won’t Hurt His Legacy

One of the biggest arguments against LeBron changing teams late in his career is the idea that it could somehow damage his legacy. That argument falls apart when considering the circumstances. James would not be joining a superteam in its prime.

He would be joining a roster led by aging stars desperately trying to squeeze one or two more championship runs out of a closing window.

Stephen Curry is entering his age-39 season. Jimmy Butler will be 37. Draymond Green is 36 and has accumulated more physical wear than most players his age. This is not the 2017 Warriors that steamrolled the league with Kevin Durant.

If LeBron joined Golden State today, he would be helping a team that finished with the 10th seed in the West, held a 37-45 record, and ranked 22nd in PPG and 14th in OPPG. In other words, he would be joining a play-in team.

In many ways, a championship with the Warriors could actually strengthen his legacy. Winning a 5th title alongside another aging core would reinforce his reputation as the ultimate basketball problem-solver.

At an age (nearly 42) when most legends are long retired, James continues to average near triple-double numbers and produce All-NBA caliber seasons. Leading an older Warriors team to another championship would add yet another unique accomplishment to a resume that already includes titles with three different franchises.

2. LeBron Fits Well With Curry

For nearly two decades, basketball fans have wondered what a LeBron James-Stephen Curry partnership would actually look like. Every time they have shared the floor for Team USA or the NBA All-Star Game, the answer has been the same: devastating. Their games complement each other almost perfectly.

LeBron remains one of the greatest playmakers in basketball history. Even in his 40s, he continues to manipulate defenses with his passing and court vision. He averaged 7.2 APG this past season, holds a career average of 7.4 APG, and picked the Houston Rockets apart in the first round with his floor generalship.

Curry, meanwhile, remains the most dangerous off-ball player the league has ever seen. He dropped 26.6 PPG this past season on his usual elite efficiency, 46.8% FG, 39.3% 3-PT FG, 92.3% FT. See how the numbers of each player fit?

Imagine LeBron attacking downhill while defenses panic over Curry relocating behind the arc. It would create impossible choices for opponents. Add Butler’s toughness and Green’s defensive IQ, and Golden State would instantly become one of the smartest and most difficult teams in basketball to defend under the returning Steve Kerr’s system.

3. Breaking Barriers To Join A Former “Enemy”

The NBA has always been about competition and having enemies. Michael Jordan never joined forces with Isiah Thomas. Magic Johnson and Larry Bird remained rivals throughout their NBA careers. LeBron and Curry have an opportunity to create something different.

From 2015 through 2018, the Cavaliers and Warriors defined the NBA. They met in four consecutive Finals, producing some of the most iconic moments of the modern era. Curry’s Warriors won three of those matchups, while LeBron delivered perhaps the greatest championship comeback in league history by overcoming a 3-1 deficit in 2016.

Joining forces after years of battling for championships would be groundbreaking. It would represent two all-time greats recognizing that their greatest battles are behind them and that one final championship pursuit matters more than old rivalries.

After all, James has never been afraid to make controversial decisions if he believes they give him the best chance to win. Remember “The Decision”? Choosing Golden State would continue that trend while creating one of the most memorable final chapters any superstar has ever written.

4. Los Angeles Is Now Luka’s Team, And Reaves Might Be More Important

The Lakers may always be associated with LeBron’s legacy, but the future of the franchise increasingly belongs to Luka Doncic. The moment Los Angeles acquired the generational superstar, the organization’s long-term direction changed.

At 27 years old, Doncic is entering the heart of his prime and is expected to be the face of the Lakers for the next decade. Front-office decisions, roster construction, and future planning will naturally revolve around maximizing his championship window.

That reality doesn’t diminish what LeBron accomplished in Los Angeles, including delivering the franchise’s 17th championship in 2020, but it does alter his place within the organization.

For the first time ever, James would be somewhat of an afterthought behind Luka and, to some extent, Austin Reaves. Reaves is looking for big money from the Lakers, and he might be the higher name on the pedestal at 28 years old.

While James remains an elite player, the Lakers are clearly building toward the future and have Luka and Reaves in mind. For LeBron’s own pride, he might need to leave the Lakers if that’s the case.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are focused entirely on the present. Their mission is straightforward: maximize the remaining years of Curry’s championship window.

That distinction matters. If LeBron wants one final opportunity to pursue a championship without worrying about long-term development or future roster planning, Golden State offers a cleaner fit. The Warriors’ priorities align perfectly with where James is in his career right now.

5. Try To Win A 5th Title By Saving A Dynasty

Championship rings have always shaped the way history remembers NBA legends. LeBron has four. Michael Jordan has six. While James has long since cemented his place among the greatest players ever, adding a 5th championship would dramatically strengthen his case in every all-time debate.

What makes the Warriors’ situation especially compelling is the opportunity to become the final piece of a dynasty’s last act. Golden State has already won four championships during the Curry era, but the franchise has spent the last several seasons searching for the move that can return it to the top of the league. James could be that move.

The player who once stood in the way of the Warriors’ dynasty could ultimately be the player who extends it. Instead of being remembered solely as Curry’s greatest Finals rival, LeBron could become the teammate who helped deliver one last championship.

For a player who has consistently embraced historic challenges throughout his career, few opportunities would be more meaningful. A 5th championship, a partnership with Curry, and the chance to rescue a fading dynasty would give James an ending worthy of the extraordinary career that came before it.