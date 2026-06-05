Knicks Player Ratings: Towns Has Huge Performance To Lead New York To Game 2 Victory

The New York Knicks found a way to escape with a hard-fought 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in one of the most competitive games of the postseason. While the Spurs shot a better percentage from the field and received a second-half superstar performance from Victor Wembanyama, New York’s clutch execution proved to be the difference as they took a 2-0 Finals lead.

The Knicks generated 29 assists, forced 16 turnovers, and knocked down 15 three-pointers, allowing them to overcome some inefficient scoring nights from key players. Leading the charge was Karl-Anthony Towns, who controlled the glass and delivered one of his best playoff performances, while Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson came through with crucial plays in winning time.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

This was exactly the type of performance the Knicks needed from Towns. He was dominant from start to finish, efficiently scoring inside and outside while controlling the rebounding battle against one of the biggest frontcourts in basketball.

Towns consistently punished the Spurs whenever they gave him space beyond the arc, knocking down three triples and forcing San Antonio’s defense to stretch well beyond the paint. Defensively, he held his own against a difficult matchup and made several key plays around the rim.

Every time New York needed a moment, Towns delivered. His combination of scoring efficiency, rebounding, and versatility made him the most impactful player on the floor, and he gets an easy A+.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 8-13 FG, 4-6 3PT FG, 41 MIN

Bridges gets an A as one of the most valuable two-way players on the court. He scored efficiently from all three levels, connected on four three-pointers, and repeatedly made the right play when the defense collapsed.

His six assists were particularly important as New York’s offense flowed through multiple creators rather than relying solely on Brunson. Defensively, Bridges spent much of the night taking difficult assignments. His calm decision-making and timely shot-making played a major role in preventing the Spurs from taking control late in the game.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT FG, 5-5 FT, 37 MIN

Anunoby delivered one of his trademark two-way performances. While his scoring was important, his defensive impact may have been even bigger. He recorded two steals and two blocks while spending the evening making life difficult for multiple Spurs players.

Offensively, he knocked down open shots, attacked closeouts, and was perfect 5-5 from the free-throw line. Anunoby’s versatility allowed New York to switch defensive schemes throughout the game, and he never rested for a second when it came to getting stops.

Jalen Brunson: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 5 STL, 4 TOV, 7-25 FG, 2-8 3PT FG, 4-5 FT, 38 MIN

This was one of Brunson’s least efficient shooting performances of the postseason, but he still found ways to influence the outcome. He struggled to create clean looks against San Antonio’s defensive pressure and missed several shots he normally converts.

However, great players find other ways to contribute when the shot isn’t falling. Brunson grabbed rebounds, created opportunities for teammates, and was surprisingly disruptive defensively with five steals. Even on a night where his efficiency deserted him, his leadership and playmaking remained essential to New York’s victory, especially with his clutch jumper to tie the game, which preceded a costly Victor Wembanyama turnover.

Landry Shamet: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 5-12 FG, 3-7 3PT FG, 30 MIN

Shamet provided a huge spark off the bench and was one of the biggest reasons New York won this game. His floor spacing forced the Spurs to respect the perimeter, and several of his three-pointers came at critical moments. While the shooting efficiency was not elite, his willingness to fire confidently helped keep New York’s offense moving. He also competed defensively and contributed as a secondary ball-handler when needed.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-2 FG, 3-6 FT, 14 MIN

Robinson gave the Knicks quality minutes in limited action. His rim protection altered multiple Spurs possessions, and he provided his usual physical presence around the basket. The free-throw shooting remains an issue, but his ability to finish inside and protect the paint made his minutes productive overall.

Josh Hart: C+

Game Stats: 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT FG, 18 MIN

Hart’s stat line perfectly reflects the type of night he had. He could not get anything going offensively and failed to score despite playing nearly 20 minutes. However, he still managed to contribute through hustle plays, rebounding, and ball movement. Hart’s willingness to do the dirty work helped New York remain competitive even when his shot completely abandoned him. It was not a memorable offensive performance, but his effort level never dipped.

Miles McBride: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-3 3PT FG, 18 MIN

McBride had some positive moments defensively but struggled to find consistency on offense. He missed several good looks and never really found a rhythm as a scorer. Nevertheless, he remained active defensively and continued to provide energy whenever he entered the game. His impact was modest, but he avoided making major mistakes outside of a couple turnovers.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-3 FT, 10 MIN

Alvarado’s impact came almost entirely through hustle and defensive pressure. He created energy whenever he stepped on the floor and contributed a few important rebounds despite his size. While he was not a major offensive factor, his competitiveness helped New York maintain intensity during key stretches.