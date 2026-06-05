Michael Wilbon Takes Shots At Luka Doncic While Praising ‘Underrated’ Jalen Brunson

Michael Wilbon goes after Luka Doncic again over his defense.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson dazzled down the stretch as the New York Knicks took a 1-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals with a 105-95 win in Game 1 on Wednesday. Brunson’s play had Knicks forward Josh Hart claim his teammate is still underrated, and ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon agrees.

Wilbon showered praise on Brunson on First Take on Friday and took some shots at his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.

“The outside perception, he’s still underrated,” Wilbon said. “… I have a vote, and I was trying to figure out, well, have I voted for Jalen Brunson First Team All-NBA? I haven’t. Voted for him second… We value other stuff that we shouldn’t value. So, let me go against my own vote. Jalen Brunson’s at least as valuable as Luka Doncic. At least.

“Because Jalen Brunson’s not a great defender, but he doesn’t take a I don’t give a damn about half the game approach,” Wilbon continued. “… He’s a willing defender. [Iman Shumpert], if I compare him to sort of like early Steph [Curry], right? Willing, but… Luka doesn’t care about that side. But yet, we value that. We value the 37 points a game, whatever it is.

“North Texas blew up because they got rid of Luka,” Wilbon added. “Nobody had that reaction when Jalen Brunson walked out of North Texas. They didn’t. Dallas didn’t know what they had.”

Well, Wilbon might have a point about Brunson being underrated, but this was an odd comparison. There is a very good reason why the reaction wasn’t the same.

Brunson hadn’t even made an All-Star team when he left the Mavericks for the Knicks in 2022, and was coming off a season in which he averaged only 16.3 points per game. He had impressed in the 2022 playoffs by upping his average to 21.6 points, but he still wasn’t seen as someone who could turn into a superstar.

Doncic, on the other hand, had made five All-Star and five All-NBA teams when the Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025. He had also won the scoring title in 2024 and had led the team to the NBA Finals that year.

Now, in hindsight, losing Brunson was almost as big a blow, but you can definitely understand why Mavericks fans were so much more upset about Doncic being shipped out of town. The front office had just traded away a generational talent who didn’t even want to leave.

As for the talk about defense, this isn’t the first time Wilbon has brought it up. He is an MVP voter and said back in March that he didn’t even want to talk about Doncic because he doesn’t play any defense.

Wilbon would eventually have Doncic fifth on his ballot, while Brunson was left off entirely. That might be a decision he regrets now, but the Slovenian undoubtedly was better in the regular season.

Doncic just won his second scoring title by averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, and the talk about his not caring about defense is a bit overblown at this point. He was putting in effort in the second half of the season, and doesn’t deserve the criticism that continues to come his way.

As for Brunson, he does deserve all the praise coming his way. The 29-year-old had 30 points (12-31 FG), three rebounds, and two assists against the Spurs in Game 1.

Brunson struggled from the field for much of the night, but came alive in the fourth with 13 points on 5-9 shooting from the field. The three-time All-Star continues to be one of the most feared clutch players in the NBA and has the Knicks just three wins away from their first championship since 1973.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Donald Trump Reportedly Considering NBA Finals Appearance At Madison Square Garden, Says He Is Still A Knicks Fan U.S. President Donald Trump Opens Up On Favorite Knicks Player And NBA Finals Ticket Prices
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like