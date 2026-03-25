Michael Wilbon Throws Shade At Luka Doncic While Discussing His 2026 MVP Vote

Michael Wilbon didn’t hold back when the MVP conversation came up, and if you’ve been tracking this race, his stance adds another layer to an already tight field. Speaking on Pardon the Interruption, Wilbon laid out his ballot and then took a direct shot at Luka Doncic in the process.

“I have a vote in this, and I will tell you it’s tightened up. My vote, and I’m not even sure the order, I think it’s Jaylen Brown one, I think it’s SGA two, and I think it’s Victor three. And then don’t talk to me about a guy who plays half the court, Luka Doncic.”

That final line stands out. Because it’s not about production, it’s about perception.

And if you’ve watched Luka this season, you know the numbers don’t support leaving him out so easily.

He’s leading the league in scoring at 33.4 points per game, while adding 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He’s shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from three. That’s elite across the board, not just volume scoring. Then you add team success.

The Los Angeles Lakers have surged to 46-26, winning 12 of their last 14 games, and Luka has been at the center of that run. Not just offensively, but with improved effort on the defensive end as well.

So when Wilbon says ‘half the court,’ you can see where the debate starts.

Because the criticism of Luka has always been defense. Effort, consistency, engagement. That’s followed him for years. But this season, that narrative hasn’t been as clean. He’s been more active, more connected, and the Lakers’ recent stretch reflects that.

Still, perception lingers. And that’s what Wilbon is leaning on.

Now look at the rest of his ballot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the MVP favorite for most of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the best record in the league. That matters. Availability, consistency, and records are all checked.

Victor Wembanyama is making a late push, and it’s a serious one. The San Antonio Spurs are right behind OKC in the West, and Wemby’s impact on both ends is unmatched. Defense alone puts him in a different tier, and Wilbon even hinted that if the Spurs take the No. 1 seed, he could move him to the top spot.

Then there’s Jaylen Brown.

Boston has had an elite season, even with Jayson Tatum missing significant time, and Brown has carried a bigger load than expected. That has clearly resonated with voters like Wilbon.

So where does that leave Luka?

Right in the middle of the tension.

Because if you’re looking purely at offensive production, he has a strong case as the best player in the league this season. If you factor in team momentum, he’s right there. But if defense and two-way impact weigh heavily, that’s where voters start to hesitate.

That’s the split. And Wilbon didn’t try to hide which side he’s on.

But here’s the reality. This race is not settled.

You have Shai leading, Wemby rising, Brown steady, and Luka forcing his way into the conversation with every game. And if the Lakers keep winning at this pace, it becomes harder and harder to leave him off ballots completely.

That’s what makes this interesting. Because even with the shade, Luka is not going anywhere.