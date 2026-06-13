Lakers Exploring Trades For Dalton Knecht And Jarred Vanderbilt Amid Austin Reaves Talks

With several contracts coming off the books this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers will have some money to spend. Of course, star shooting guard Austin Reaves will take up much of the team’s salary, but there is a way to free up more space for the critical offseason.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Lakers plan to create additional cap flexibility by parting ways with a pair of mid-level role players: Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt. By trading away their contracts ($4 million annually for Knecht, $15.6 million for Vanderbilt over the next two seasons), the Lakers would be free to pursue other free agents that better fill their areas of need.

“The Lakers are actively trying to find trade partners for Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt’s contracts to create even more cap space,” wrote Sidery on X. “With Austin Reaves’ new contract likely set to be above $40 million annually, Los Angeles will need more flexibility to make other moves.”

It’s no secret that the Lakers are looking to make upgrades in the frontcourt, but they’ll be limited in who they can afford. With Austin Reaves set for a passive contract, it will tie the Lakers down by over $40 million per year. Combined with Luka Doncic’s annual salary of $49+ million, you’re talking about a massive cap hit that would put the Lakers out of contention for key free agents. That’s not to mention the implications of LeBron James’ potential return.

But if the Lakers can free up some money elsewhere, it could help them maintain flexibility. Besides their future first-round picks (2026, 20227, 2028, 2030, 2031, and 2032), Dalton Knecht remains one of their most tradeable pieces, though he has a two-year team option worth $10.6 million.

With averages of 7. 1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting and 36.8% shooting from three, Knecht has failed to impress in Los Angeles, but a fresh start could be all he needs to revive his career. He nearly had it with the Hornets back in 2025, before the trade was rescinded at the last minute.

At 27, Jarred Vanderbilt is already a veteran in this league, but his standing on the Lakers has been in question ever since losing his place in the rotation. As a defensive specialist who struggles to score or generate any offense, Vanderbilt was unplayable in the postseason, but he can make a powerful impact in the right situation.

With averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 47.1% shooting and 29.3% shooting from three, teams would want Vanderbilt for his defense, but he’s shown he can hit threes occasionally. Given that the price is so low, teams might be more inclined to overlook his other limitations.

Whatever happens with Austin Reaves and LeBron James this summer, the Lakers must look for improvements beyond their main core if they want to compete with the likes of the Thunder and Spurs in the West. That’s why, with so much money tied down already, they must do whatever they can to maximize their cap space by replacing the guys at the end of the rotation.