The Real Reason Why The Mavericks Have “No Interest” In Trading Kyrie Irving

After trading away Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis in back-to-back seasons, the Dallas Mavericks are very much in rebuilding mode as they look to reshift around young swingman Cooper Flagg. At 19 years old, Flagg is on a very particular timeline, and it would serve the Mavericks best to trade what’s left of their veteran core to build up their asset pool.

The thing is, the Mavericks are not keen to trade Kyrie Irving. They believe the 14-year NBA veteran can still be a part of their long-term future, despite missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season. According to the latest intel from Dallas Hoops Journal, they have made it known to teams that the veteran point guard is not available, shutting down the ambitions of several interested teams across the league.

“The Dallas Mavericks don’t plan to trade All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving,” wrote the Dallas Hoops Journal. Several NBA contenders are interested in trading for Irving this offseason, but the Mavericks have made it known to interested teams that they want to keep Irving next to Cooper Flagg, sources said. Irving and Flagg have a strong relationship, sources said.”

We know more changes are coming to Dallas this summer. With veterans like Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and Daniel Gafford all reportedly up for grabs, it signals a shift into youth and future development over trying to win now. Even so, Kyrie is the exception, as Dallas believes he can serve as their chief veteran presence.

At 34 years old, coming off a major injury, we can’t expect Irving to be the same guy he was in his prime, but the Mavericks don’t need him to be. When he returns next season, Kyrie will likely take on more of a leadership/mentor role than an actual go-to scorer offensively. Then again, after averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2024-25, he has shown that he can still make a major impact on the court when healthy.

For the Mavericks, just having him as a mentor/role model for Cooper Flagg means a lot. As someone with championship experience and who knows how to work with some of the best players ever, there’s a lot of wisdom he can share in the locker room. More importantly, that bond he shares with Flagg will ensure high morale in the locker room, keeping the mood relatively positive.

Despite the Mavs’ insistence on keeping Irving, multiple teams have already tried to start negotiations. The Minnesota Timberwolves, in particular, are known to be pursuing Irving as a potential running mate with Anthony Edwards. The Phoenix Suns could make another solid choice if the Suns are willing to give up the necessary package.

For now, however, all signs point to the Mavericks keeping Irving, if for no other reason than his ability to guide and shepherd this young roster. As someone who has seen almost everything in the NBA, he makes the perfect choice to help Cooper Flagg through his first few years in the league. If he can help them win some games in the process and avoid being penalized under the NBA’s new draft lottery system, it will prove to be the right decision.