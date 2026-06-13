3 Blockbuster Trade Ideas For The Orlando Magic To Acquire An All-Star Point Guard

The Magic already made one major move by trading four first-round picks for Desmond Bane. It still wasn’t enough.

They finished 45-37, entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, took a 3-1 lead over the Pistons, and then lost three straight games. They blew a 22-point halftime lead in Game 6 and lost Game 7 by 22 points.

The offense was still the main problem. The Magic ranked 19th in offensive rating and remained near the bottom of the league in 3-point percentage. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Bane can all score, but the roster still lacks an elite point guard who can control the game, organize the half-court offense, and create an efficient shot late.

Jalen Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Anthony Black improved to 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Both are useful young guards, but neither has developed into a top-level offensive creator.

New head coach Sean Sweeney now takes over a roster with high expectations and little patience. The Magic have reached the playoffs three straight years without winning a series. After spending so many picks on Bane, they can’t stay in the same position for another season.

These three trade ideas would give them the All-Star point guard they still need.

3. Magic Take A Major Risk On Ja Morant

Orlando Magic Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Jalen Suggs, Tristan da Silva, Goga Bitadze, 2032 first-round pick (top-8 protected)

Ja Morant is the riskiest option, but he may also be the easiest star guard to acquire.

The Grizzlies listened to offers before the 2026 trade deadline and reportedly struggled to find a strong market. Morant played only 20 games this season and averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. He shot 41.0% from the field and only 23.5% from three.

A left elbow injury ended his season in January. He has now appeared in only 79 games over the last three seasons. That is a major concern for any team considering a deal.

Morant is also owed $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28. The Magic would be taking on two expensive seasons for a player with recent injuries, poor shooting, and previous off-court problems.

The upside is still clear. Morant is 26 and has already averaged more than 27 points in an NBA season. He can beat the first defender, get into the paint, force help, and create open shots for teammates. The Magic don’t have another guard who can put that type of pressure on a defense.

A lineup with Morant, Bane, Wagner, Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. would have more speed and creation. Morant also played with Bane for five seasons, so the backcourt would already have experience together.

The spacing would be the main basketball problem. Morant shot 23.5% from three this season. Banchero and Wagner are not elite high-volume shooters either. Sweeney would need to keep Bane and other shooters around Morant as much as possible.

The salaries work without adding another expensive contract. Morant will make $42.2 million in 2026-27. Suggs will make $32.4 million, da Silva will make $3.9 million, and Bitadze will make $7.6 million. The Grizzlies would receive $43.9 million in salary.

Suggs would be the main player for the Grizzlies. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.5% from the field. His defense and contract would give them a younger guard to use during the rebuild.

Da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.4% from three. He is a useful 6-foot-8 forward on a low salary.

Bitadze averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in only 15.2 minutes. He shot 67.6% from the field and would give the Grizzlies another center behind Zach Edey.

The 2032 first-round pick gives the Grizzlies another long-term asset. It would be more valuable than a near-term Magic pick because Banchero, Wagner, Bane, and Morant would all be much older by then.

This is not the safest deal. Morant’s health, shooting, and contract create real risk. But the price may be lower than it would be for another 26-year-old two-time All-Star.

2. LaMelo Ball Becomes The Magic’s Offensive Organizer

Orlando Magic Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, 2031 first-round pick (swap), 2032 first-round pick (top-5 protected)

LaMelo Ball would give the Magic the best combination of age, shooting, size, and passing on this list. He averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 72 games. He shot 40.7% from the field, 36.8% from three, and 89.9% from the free-throw line.

The 72 games are important. Ball had played only 105 games across the previous three seasons because of ankle problems. He finally stayed healthy for most of a full season and helped the Hornets reach the Play-In Tournament.

Ball would immediately become the Magic’s best passer. He can run pick-and-rolls, throw early passes in transition, find cutters, and create three-point attempts for Bane, Wagner, and Banchero.

His shooting also makes him easier to fit than Morant. Ball made 3.8 threes per game on 10.3 attempts. Defenses have to guard him several feet behind the line. That would give Banchero and Wagner more room to attack.

The defense is the concern. Ball is 6-foot-7, but his effort and positioning have not always been reliable. The Magic would need Suggs, Bane, Wagner, and Banchero to cover difficult assignments around him.

That is one reason this offer keeps Suggs. A Ball-Suggs backcourt would give the Magic playmaking on one side and elite point-of-attack defense on the other. Bane could play more minutes at small forward, with Wagner and Banchero taking the two frontcourt spots.

Ball will make around $40.8 million in 2026-27. Black will make $10.1 million, Carter will make $18.1 million, and Isaac will make $14.5 million, with a ton of non-guaranteed money as rumors of a waiver keep circling. The Magic would send out $42.7 million.

Black is the main young asset. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from three. At 6-foot-7 and only 22, he still has starter upside.

Carter would give the Hornets a starting center or an experienced one behind Ryan Kalkbrenner. He averaged 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field. His 31.9% 3-point shooting was weak, but he can still play outside the paint more than a normal center.

Isaac is mainly salary and defensive depth. He averaged only 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.0 minutes this season. His $14.5 million salary is only partially guaranteed until June 28, which would give the Hornets some financial control.

The 2032 first-round pick and the 2031 swap add future value. The Magic already traded most of their closer first-round picks for Bane, so these are the important assets they can still offer.

The Hornets would only do this if they decide to build more around Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and their younger players. Black would give them another young guard, Carter would help the frontcourt, and the future pick could become valuable.

For the Magic, Ball would be a real offensive upgrade. He is only 24, under contract through 2028-29, and fits the age of the core better than other older options on the market.

1. Kyrie Irving Gives The Magic A Real Playoff Closer

Orlando Magic Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, 2031 first-round pick (swap)

Kyrie Irving is the best basketball fit, but he is also the least available player here. The Mavericks have reportedly rejected recent inquiries because they still want Irving next to Cooper Flagg. Team president Masai Ujiri has also spoken positively about that pairing.

That doesn’t mean the Magic shouldn’t call. His last healthy season was still elite. Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 2024-25. He shot 47.3% from the field, 40.1% from three, and 91.6% from the free-throw line.

Irving missed the full 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn left ACL. He recently said he is close to full strength and is expected back for 2026-27.

Irving can play on or off the ball. He can run the offense, attack switches, hit pull-up threes, finish at the rim, and score against set defenses. He also has championship experience and has already played in four NBA Finals.

The Magic lost several important playoff chances because the offense stopped moving and Banchero had to create against multiple defenders. Irving would reduce that pressure. He would also give them a player who can take the final shot without needing a full play designed for him.

The starting lineup would be Irving, Bane, Wagner, Banchero, and Carter. That group would have shooting, size, scoring, and enough defense around Irving. It would also allow Banchero to spend more time attacking favorable matchups instead of creating every possession.

Irving will make $39.5 million in 2026-27. Suggs will make $32.4 million, and Black will make $10.1 million. The Mavericks would receive $42.5 million in salary.

Suggs would fit well next to Flagg because of his defense, passing, and ability to play without controlling the ball. Black gives the Mavericks another young guard. He improved from 9.4 points in 2024-25 to 15.0 points this season. His size would allow him to defend multiple positions and share creation duties with Flagg.

The 2031 first-round swap gives the Mavericks another future asset without forcing the Magic to move their only clean tradable first-round pick. It could become useful because Irving will be 39, and the current Magic core will be expensive by that point.

The age and injury risk are clear. Irving is 34 and has not played an NBA game since March 2025. He also has a player option for 2027-28.

The Magic would need strong medical information before making the deal. They would also need confidence that Irving wants to stay beyond one season.

Still, he is the best option if the goal is to win now. Ball is younger. Morant is more explosive. Irving is the best shooter, the best half-court scorer, and the most proven playoff player.

Final Verdict

Irving would be the best target for the Magic, but Ball may be the more realistic long-term trade.

Ball fits the age of Banchero, Wagner, and Bane. He would improve the passing and shooting without forcing the Magic to trade Suggs. The price would be heavy, but the roster would still have a strong starting group.

Morant is the biggest gamble. His ability to attack the rim would help, but the shooting and availability concerns are difficult to ignore.

Irving would give the Magic the best chance to win a playoff series immediately. He can close games, shoot at an elite level, and make life easier for Banchero. The problem is that the Mavericks are not currently trying to trade him.

The Magic already spent four first-round picks on Bane and still lost in the First Round. They don’t need another small move. They need a guard who changes the offense. Irving, Ball, and Morant would all do that in different ways.