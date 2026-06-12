Carmelo Anthony Appears To Confirm Romance With Racquel Smith In Saint-Tropez

Carmelo Anthony’s personal life is once again making headlines after the NBA Hall of Famer appeared alongside Racquel Smith during what many fans believe was a romantic getaway in Saint-Tropez, France.

While neither Anthony nor Smith has officially confirmed they are dating, a recent Instagram post from Smith has fueled speculation that the two may have finally gone public with their relationship.

Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith appear to soft launch relationship. pic.twitter.com/nFr5M0C8GO — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) June 11, 2026

The post featured multiple photos and videos from their time together in the French Riviera. In one image, the pair appeared to coordinate their outfits, with Smith wearing a black leather crop top and patterned skirt while Anthony sported an all-black outfit paired with black-and-white sneakers. Another video showed Smith filming inside an elevator before Anthony casually stepped inside and closed the door behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itsOnlyEntertainment.net (@itsonlyentertainment)

Smith is the widow of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith, who was tragically killed in a 2016 road rage shooting in New Orleans. Racquel was also wounded during the incident. The couple shared three children together, including a daughter from Will’s previous relationship.

Following the tragedy, Smith became an inspiration to many through her resilience and dedication to her family. She has spent much of the last decade raising her children while gradually rebuilding her life after the devastating loss.

This is not the first time Anthony and Smith have been linked.

Rumors first surfaced in September 2025 when the pair were reportedly spotted together at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. Social media footage from the event showed the two standing close together in a nightclub setting, sparking widespread speculation. Reports also suggested Smith shared a close-up photo of Anthony on her Instagram Story after the event.

At the time, neither addressed the rumors publicly.

Now, after their Saint-Tropez appearance, many fans believe the relationship has become much harder to deny.

Anthony has largely kept his dating life private since his split from La La Anthony. The former NBA superstar married La La in 2010 before she filed for divorce in 2021. The two continue to co-parent their son, Kiyan Anthony, one of the most highly regarded young basketball prospects in the country. Anthony also has a daughter, Genesis, with former partner Mia Burks.

Meanwhile, Anthony has remained active in the basketball world following his retirement. He was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and has transitioned into broadcasting and podcasting while maintaining a strong presence around the NBA.

The timing of the relationship rumors comes during a positive period in Anthony’s life. In recent months, he has celebrated Hall of Fame recognition while also watching Kiyan’s basketball career continue to rise.

For Smith, the public appearance signals another step forward after years of unimaginable hardship.

Whether the two eventually confirm the relationship remains to be seen. But after months of speculation dating back to 2025, their Saint-Tropez getaway has only strengthened the belief that Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith are much more than friends.

For now, neither side is talking. Their social media posts, though, may have already said plenty.