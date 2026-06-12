Caitlin Clark Admits Her Technical Foul Was “Definitely Deserved” But Explains Why She Wanted It

The Fever built a 19-point lead. Then Chicago ripped off a 14-5 run and grabbed a one-point edge with under seven minutes left in the period. In the middle of that swing, two technical fouls changed the tone of the game. Caitlin Clark drove for a layup and got stuffed by Azura Stevens with no whistle. She threw her arms up at the official, yelling “That’s a foul!” The referee hit her with a technical. Two minutes later, Stephanie White picked one up too, arguing a charge call against Aliyah Boston that gave Boston her fourth foul of the game.

After the Fever escaped with a 114-106 win, Clark addressed her technical directly, and her answer was refreshingly honest.

“Mine was definitely deserved, but I wanted it, because after that, I got to the free-throw line more,” Clark said postgame, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Chloe Peterson. “The third quarter kind of started off when they were the only ones going to the free-throw line, and eventually we got there.”

Clark finished the game 15-of-15 from the free-throw line as part of a 32-point, 10-assist, seven-rebound performance. The Fever as a team shot 29 free throws to Chicago’s 31, a notable shift from how the period had started. Whether the technical actually changed the whistle pattern or not, Caitlin Clark walked away from the moment with something useful.

White’s technical foul drew a different kind of reaction from her star guard.

“I was glad to see Steph get a technical,” Clark said. “If your coach gets a technical, that should fire the team up. You should want to go to war after that. And I feel like we did, and we made a bit of a run there.”

White, for her part, was not nearly as accepting of her own call. She pushed back on the officiating in her postgame comments, per Peterson.

“I thought that there were moments where it wasn’t as consistent as I wanted it to be,” White said. “I didn’t think I deserved the tech, but I got it anyway. I thought the tech was soft.”

Clark relayed a similar version of that pushback from her coach after the game, saying White felt “the ref was soft” and did not think she deserved the call. The two technicals came from the same official within a two-minute window, which only added to the frustration on Indiana’s bench in the moment.

Why Caitlin Clark’s Technical Fouls Are Becoming A Costly Pattern

This was Caitlin Clark’s third technical foul of the season, placing her second in the WNBA in that category. Under the league’s disciplinary structure, the first three technicals each carry a $500 fine, meaning Clark has now paid $1,500 this season. Any additional technical from here jumps to a $1,000 penalty.

The WNBA created an officiating task force this offseason after players and coaches pushed for more freedom of movement and fewer non-calls on contact. Officials have responded by calling more fouls overall, averaging over 21 per game compared to 17.5 last season. More whistles mean more opportunities for frustration to boil over, and Clark’s history with technical fouls suggests she is operating close to that edge.

None of that took away from what Clark and Boston did on the floor. Boston dropped 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the two became the first pair of teammates in WNBA history to each record a 30-point double-double in the same game.

“I think we’ve got a little telepathy going on,” Clark said of her chemistry with Boston. “Hopefully we can get that going more, too.”

Indiana improved to 7-5 and sits a game and a half back of the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty. The Fever now turn to Connecticut on Saturday looking to defend their Commissioner’s Cup crown. If Caitlin Clark’s relationship with officials stays this tense, the next technical is only one frustrated whistle away, and at $1,000 a pop, the math starts to matter just as much as the momentum.