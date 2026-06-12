Nets Emerging As Serious Suitor For Austin Reaves With $178M Offer

Austin Reaves could be at the center of one of the biggest free agency battles of the summer. According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, multiple front-office executives around the NBA expect the Brooklyn Nets to aggressively pursue the Los Angeles Lakers guard with a massive four-year, $178.5 million contract offer.

The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are also reportedly among the teams interested in making competitive offers for the rising star.

“Multiple front-office sources around the league, granted anonymity to freely discuss an opposing player, expect Reaves to have interest from the Brooklyn Nets, with a four-year, $178.5 million contract expected to be offered. League sources said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among a group of interested teams that can create space to make competitive offers. Other teams could also emerge.”

The report adds another layer of intrigue to what is already shaping up to be a complicated offseason for the Lakers.

Reaves is coming off the best season of his NBA career. After betting on himself and declining his player option, the 28-year-old established himself as one of the league’s most productive guards. In 51 appearances, he averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range.

His emergence as Luka Doncic’s primary running mate significantly increased his market value. According to previous reports, Reaves is expected to seek a maximum contract. The Lakers can offer him a five-year deal worth approximately $241 million, while rival teams are limited to four-year offers. Still, a four-year, $178.5 million contract from Brooklyn would represent a life-changing payday and could force Los Angeles into a difficult decision.

The timing is particularly important because the Lakers are also navigating uncertainty surrounding LeBron James.

Recent reports have suggested Los Angeles could prioritize retaining Reaves if faced with a difficult financial choice between the two stars. While the organization still wants James back, league insiders believe the front office views Reaves as a critical part of the franchise’s future alongside Doncic.

That has fueled speculation that Reaves may have more leverage than ever before.

The possibility of losing him has also created ripple effects throughout other Lakers rumors. Kyrie Irving has repeatedly been linked to Los Angeles as a potential reunion candidate for Doncic. However, some executives reportedly view Irving as somewhat redundant next to Reaves because both players operate best with the ball in their hands.

As a result, Reaves’ contract situation could directly impact several other major offseason moves.

The Nets, meanwhile, appear ready to capitalize. Brooklyn has been searching for a franchise cornerstone and possesses the financial flexibility to make a serious run at one of the league’s most improved players. Reaves would immediately become one of the focal points of the franchise’s rebuild while giving the Nets a proven scorer entering his prime.

Detroit and Atlanta also make sense as potential destinations.

The Pistons are looking to accelerate their rise in the Eastern Conference around Cade Cunningham and could use another elite offensive creator. The Hawks continue searching for a star after trading Trae Young, and Reaves is a player capable of easing the offensive burden.

The growing interest around the league comes despite ongoing debate about whether Reaves is truly worth a near-max contract. Former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball recently questioned whether a potential $240 million deal would be justified, arguing that those contracts are typically reserved for elite franchise superstars.

Regardless of the criticism, Reaves has positioned himself for a massive payday.

The Lakers still hold an advantage because they can offer the largest contract and because Reaves has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain in Los Angeles. But with Brooklyn reportedly preparing a $178.5 million offer and several other teams lurking, retaining one of their most important players may prove far more expensive than expected.