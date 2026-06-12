NYPD Took 56 People Into Custody As 10 Officers Were Left Injured After 10K Fans Gathered Outside MSG Following Knicks’ Game 4 Win

The New York Knicks are one win away from ending a 53-year title drought, but while their players are winning hearts, the fans are embarrassing themselves. About 10,000 Knicks fans flooded the streets outside Madison Square Garden after their team’s 107-106 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, and to say some of them caused problems would be an understatement.

You had fights breaking out between fans, property being damaged, and even police officers getting attacked. Strict action had to be taken, and the NYPD announced in a statement that 56 people were taken into custody on Wednesday night. Of them, 15 were arrested, while 41 were released with criminal count summonses.

One individual was charged with assaulting a police officer. A total of 10 officers were injured on the night, with one being hit on the head with a glass bottle.

People also climbed atop vehicles, with four NYPD cars among those left damaged. To go with this, they climbed scaffolding, light poles, traffic lights, and buildings. Their taking over the streets meant vehicles couldn’t pass, and they even attempted to flip a taxi. Some people also stole items after breaking into a tractor-trailer and threw them at the police.

“This is an exciting time for the Knicks and for fans across New York City. The NYPD wants New Yorkers to be able to enjoy these celebrations, but our primary responsibility is to ensure that everyone can do so safely,” the NYPD said in a statement. “Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game. This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden.”

These rowdy Knicks fans didn’t spare Spurs players either. Superstar center Victor Wembanyama had eggs thrown at him outside the team hotel.

The Knicks being on the cusp of winning a championship should be all that we talk about now, but it’s just controversy seemingly everywhere you look. Before Game 4, team owner James Dolan called out New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani after cancelling a watch party outside the arena.

Dolan was unhappy about the restrictions that had been put in place, and he would later go off on NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. With all that has happened, it’s hard to be too critical of the department for implementing greater security measures.

After Game 3 on Monday, 21 people were taken into custody after a watch party of about 7,000 people in Bryant Park turned violent. Eight were arrested, with five police officers getting injured.

Spurs fans had also been attacked by their Knicks counterparts after the game. This lot hasn’t given you any reason to believe they can be trusted to remain civil.

You can understand Knicks fans being hyped about the team being this close to winning a championship, but there is no excuse for this kind of behavior. They can’t cry foul over restrictions or anything else, for that matter, that they’ll be subjected to because of their actions.