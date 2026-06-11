4 Dream Targets For The Chicago Bulls In The 2026 Offseason

The Chicago Bulls were once again in NBA purgatory during the 2025-26 season. They finished 31-51, ranking 12th in points per game (116.3 PPG) while posting the league’s third-worst defense at 28th in opponent scoring (121.5 PPG). The result was a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a missed play-in spot.

For a franchise with an outstanding legacy, simply chasing the Play-In Tournament is no longer enough. To their credit, the Bulls finally embraced change. They traded away Nikola Vucevic and Coby White and also made the tough decision to cut ties with Jaden Ivey.

Those moves opened the door for Josh Giddey to emerge as the face of the franchise, and the former Thunder guard responded with the best season of his career. Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, flirting with a triple-double nightly while showcasing All-Star-caliber playmaking and leadership.

At just 23 years old, he proved he can be the engine of a competitive team. Now, the challenge becomes finding the right stars to place around him. Luckily for the Bulls, they are the team with the most cap space heading into 2026-27 as they also hold the valuable No. 4 overall pick, which they should use to draft a young star.

Fortunately for Chicago, the Eastern Conference remains wide open. A few aggressive moves could dramatically alter the franchise’s trajectory. Here are four dream targets the Bulls should pursue this offseason.

4. Domantas Sabonis

Proposed Trade Package: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

Domantas Sabonis, despite injury issues that forced him to play only 19 games, is one of the NBA’s most productive big men when healthy. Yes, he only averaged 15.8 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 4.1 APG on 54.3% FG and 72.7% FT. That is mainly because of health and the fact that the Kings appear to be stuck in neutral.

Another disappointing season has intensified speculation that Sacramento could finally pivot toward a rebuild. For Chicago, Sabonis would represent the ideal replacement for Vucevic.

The 30-year-old provides elite rebounding, interior scoring, and perhaps most importantly, outstanding passing from the center position. Pairing him with Giddey would create one of the league’s most creative playmaking duos. Few teams could match their ability to generate easy looks through ball movement and basketball IQ.

The biggest question would be cost. Sacramento won’t simply give away a three-time All-Star entering the prime of his career. But if the Kings decide their current core has peaked, Chicago should be among the first teams calling.

Sabonis may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he could be the safest path toward immediate competitiveness. For a Bulls franchise that wants a star, Sabonis is an easy choice.

3. Zion Williamson

Proposed Trade Package: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

Every offseason seems to bring new Zion Williamson rumors. The former No. 1 overall pick remains one of the league’s most dominant talents when healthy, but injuries and organizational instability have prevented the Pelicans from fully capitalizing on his potential.

Zion averaged 21.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.5 BPG on 60.0% FG this season in 62 games played. After another season filled with uncertainty, many around the league expect New Orleans to seriously explore its options.

Even with limited availability, Williamson can always shoot efficiently around the basket and make some highlight-reel plays. Few players put pressure on defenses the way he does. His combination of strength, explosiveness, and touch remains virtually unmatched.

Imagine the fit with Giddey. Chicago’s young floor general thrives in transition and excels at delivering passes into tight windows. Zion is arguably the best rim-running force in basketball.

The Bulls would instantly become one of the league’s most entertaining teams. The Bulls would love the 25-year-old Williamson if the Pelicans accept the right price for him.

2. Ja Morant

Proposed Trade Package: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

If the Grizzlies truly enter a new era, Ja Morant could become the biggest name available. Memphis has already reshaped its roster by moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane in this scenario.

If those dominoes have fallen, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Morant become the next star to hit the trade market. Despite his off-court troubles and recurring trade rumors, his talent remains undeniable.

In an ugly campaign overall, Morant averaged 19.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.3 BPG during the 2025-26 season. However, few players attack the paint with their fearlessness, and even fewer can shift the momentum of a game as quickly. His downturn this past season means he can be acquired reasonably.

The fit alongside Giddey isn’t perfect. Neither player is known for perimeter shooting (Giddey shot 36.4% from deep), which would force Chicago to prioritize floor spacing at every other position. Morant shot 23.5% from three this season and is averaging 31.1% for his career. But the upside is difficult to ignore.

Giddey’s size and playmaking, combined with Morant’s speed and athleticism, would create one of the most dynamic backcourts in basketball. The Bulls have lacked star power for years. Morant would change that as long as the Bulls surround them with shooters.

1. Anthony Davis

Proposed Trade Package: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Rob Dillingham, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

If there’s one move that could completely transform the Bulls overnight, it’s bringing Anthony Davis home. The Chicago native has long been connected to the franchise in rumors and hypothetical trades.

The opportunity for Davis to lead his hometown team back to relevance could hold significant appeal as he enters the later stages of his career. The big man delivered strong numbers in 2025-26, averaging 20.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.7 BPG on 50.6% from the field and 27.0% from deep in 20 games.

When healthy, Davis dominates both ends of the court and can lead a franchise with Giddey running the show. No doubt, he addresses Chicago’s biggest weakness immediately.

The Bulls were dreadful defensively, finishing 28th in the league. Davis alone wouldn’t fix everything, but he’d instantly raise their ceiling. Pairing his interior dominance with Giddey’s playmaking could finally give Chicago the superstar duo needed to compete in a vulnerable Eastern Conference.

The Bulls Have The Cap Space To Make A Move For A Franchise Star

Finally, the Bulls have clarity. They only have Josh Giddey ($25M), Patrick Williams ($18M), Isaac Okoro ($12M), Jalen Smith ($10M), Tre Jones ($8M), Rob Dillingham ($7M), Matas Buzelis ($6M), and Noa Essengue ($6M) under contract in 2026-27 right now.

Josh Giddey’s breakout season proved that Chicago has a foundational piece worth building around. But another year of mediocrity cannot be the plan. The Eastern Conference isn’t dominated by an unbeatable superteam, and aggressive organizations have an opportunity to rise quickly.

Whether it’s the reliability of Domantas Sabonis, the upside of Zion Williamson, the electricity of Ja Morant, or the hometown dream of Anthony Davis, the Bulls have options.

After years of standing still, it’s time for Chicago to swing big. Surrounding Giddey with elite talent is a necessity because the East is there for the taking in terms of maintaining a playoff position next season.