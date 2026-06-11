Shaquille O’Neal Shares His Two Greatest NBA Duos Of All Time

Shaquille O’Neal recently sparked another classic NBA debate after sharing an Instagram Story comparing two of the most dominant duos in basketball history: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen versus Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

The graphic highlighted the accomplishments of both legendary pairings, comparing championships, Finals records, playoff success, MVP awards, All-NBA selections, and regular season dominance. While Shaq did not directly state which duo he believes is superior, the fact that he shared the comparison reignited discussion about where the Lakers and Bulls tandems rank among the greatest partnerships the sport has ever seen.

The numbers are staggering on both sides.

Jordan and Pippen spent 11 seasons together with the Chicago Bulls and won six NBA championships. They famously went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals and completed two separate three-peats from 1991 to 1993 and again from 1996 to 1998. Together, they posted a 683-245 regular season record and a remarkable 117-41 playoff record.

Shaq and Kobe spent eight seasons together with the Los Angeles Lakers and captured three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. They reached four NBA Finals together and finished with a 3-1 Finals record while posting a 447-190 regular season record and an incredible 118-50 playoff record.

Individually, both duos featured some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Jordan retired with career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. He won five MVP awards, six Finals MVPs, ten scoring titles, and six championships. Many still consider him the greatest player in NBA history.

Pippen became one of the greatest two-way players ever, finishing his career with averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He earned seven All-NBA selections, ten All-Defensive Team honors, and played a crucial role in all six Bulls championships.

On the Lakers’ side, O’Neal finished his Hall of Fame career averaging 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 58.2% from the field. He won four championships, three Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP, and established himself as arguably the most physically dominant player the league has ever seen.

Bryant retired with career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He won five championships, two Finals MVPs, one MVP award, and earned 18 All-Star selections. His relentless work ethic and scoring ability turned him into one of basketball’s most iconic figures.

What makes the debate fascinating is that the two duos achieved greatness in very different ways.

Jordan and Pippen combined elite offense with suffocating perimeter defense while dominating an entire decade. Their perfect Finals record remains one of the strongest arguments in sports history.

Meanwhile, Shaq and Kobe overwhelmed opponents through sheer talent. During their peak, they featured the most dominant inside-outside combination the league had seen. Shaq controlled the paint, while Kobe evolved into one of basketball’s deadliest perimeter scorers.

The graphic also highlighted that Jordan and Pippen won six championships together compared to three for Shaq and Kobe. Yet many fans point out that the Lakers duo faced a tougher Western Conference and produced a slightly better playoff winning percentage during their partnership.

There may never be a definitive answer.

What is clear is that both pairings changed NBA history. Whether fans choose Jordan and Pippen’s six championships or Shaq and Kobe’s unmatched dominance, they represent two of the greatest duos basketball has ever seen. And judging by Shaq’s latest post, the debate remains very much alive.