Jeremy Lin Says Knicks Declined Kim Kardashian’s Request To Meet Him During Linsanity Era

More than a decade after the unforgettable Linsanity phenomenon took over the NBA, Jeremy Lin has revealed a fascinating behind-the-scenes story involving reality television superstar Kim Kardashian.

Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Lin addressed long-standing rumors that Kardashian had wanted to connect with him during the peak of his meteoric rise with the New York Knicks in 2012.

According to Lin, there may have been more truth to the rumors than many people realized.

“So this is what I’ve heard, and I don’t know if it’s true or not, but this is what I’ve heard. That request did come in to the Knicks, and that is a real request. I think, basically, at that time she was filming her show. I don’t know if it was Keeping Up with the Kardashians or whatever show was happening back then.”

“But I know she was looking for a New York athlete to be on the show, essentially. And again, is this true or not? I don’t know. This is what was told to me afterward. Because the request came into the Knicks, they immediately declined it without even asking us. They were like, ‘This is not happening. We’re not allowing our young second-year player to go down this route right now.'”

At the time, Lin was arguably the biggest story in sports. After beginning the 2011-12 season at the end of New York’s bench, the Harvard graduate exploded into international superstardom almost overnight. His remarkable run included a string of dominant performances, game-winning shots, and sold-out arenas as ‘Linsanity’ became a global phenomenon.

During the 2011-12 season, Lin averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while helping revive the Knicks’ season. His popularity extended far beyond basketball, turning him into one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

With that level of fame came endless rumors, including speculation linking him to Kardashian. However, despite years of gossip, Lin and Kardashian never dated. Lin publicly denied the rumors during the height of Linsanity, saying he was ‘not that type of guy’ and expressing confusion about where many of the stories had originated.

The revelation sheds light on how protective the Knicks were of their young star during one of the most unusual stretches in NBA history. Team executives apparently feared the distractions that could come from reality television appearances and celebrity attention while Lin was trying to establish himself as an NBA player.

Today, both Lin and Kardashian have moved far beyond that brief moment in sports and pop culture history.

Interestingly, Lin revealed another major Knicks-related decision during the same podcast appearance. The former guard admitted he initially wanted to reject a three-year, $29 million offer sheet from the Houston Rockets in 2012 because he hoped to remain in New York.

At the height of Linsanity, Lin had become the face of the franchise and one of the biggest stars in basketball. However, the Knicks ultimately declined to match Houston’s offer, ending one of the most memorable chapters in franchise history after just one full season.

Looking back, Lin’s revelation further highlights how committed he was to staying in New York despite the massive contract waiting for him elsewhere. It also adds another layer to the story of how carefully the Knicks managed their young star during the whirlwind rise of Linsanity.

Lin continued his basketball career around the world after his NBA run. He won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and later found success overseas, capturing multiple championships while playing professionally in Taiwan. He has also revealed that he has been happily married for several years.

Meanwhile, Kardashian transformed herself from a reality television personality into one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs. Through ventures such as SKIMS and other business projects, she has built a billion-dollar empire while remaining one of the most influential figures in entertainment.

While the rumored meeting never happened, Lin’s latest comments provide a fascinating glimpse into just how carefully the Knicks managed their biggest sensation during the height of Linsanity. Looking back, New York’s decision may have helped keep the focus on basketball during one of the most remarkable breakout stories the NBA has ever seen.