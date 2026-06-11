Bronny James Opens Up About The Day He Suffered His Cardiac Arrest, Urges Everyone To Learn CPR

Bronny James is grateful that the medical staff and coaches at USC were prepared for the worst.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James wrapped up his second season in the NBA not too long ago, but there was a real chance he wouldn’t have even been with us today. James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, during a practice session at the University of Southern California.

Thanks to the timely administration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), James was eventually able to make a full recovery. So, with June being CPR and AED Awareness Month, the 21-year-old shared his story and urged everyone to learn CPR by teaming up with the American Heart Association.

“It was a regular day for me,” James said. “In summer, practicing with the team. Out of nowhere, I sat down for a little bit. Got back up, walked around, and kind of felt a little dizzy, a little nauseous, and then I ended up passing out. Woke up on the practice floor, like, what happened? They told me that my heart had stopped. I needed to get defibrillated, and they brought me back to life.

“But I didn’t know it was something big happening,” James continued. “I’d gone 19 years of my life with no problems. I was in college, in the best shape of my life, so I wasn’t thinking about it at all. And one of the coaching assistants, he was like one of the first guys to run out and got the AED and performed CPR on me.

“I’m alive today because medical staff and my coaches were prepared for the worst, and it ended up saving my life,” James added. “So I’m really appreciative of that. Be ready. Learn CPR.”

 

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Thanks to the swift action taken by the staff at USC, James was “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable” when he arrived at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was admitted to the ICU briefly and was announced as stable a day later. He’d be discharged a couple of days after that.

Then, in August, it was revealed that a Congenital Heart Defect had led to James’ cardiac arrest. He was expected to make a full recovery and return to basketball, which is what happened.

James would be cleared to return to basketball in late November and made his USC debut on Dec. 10. He’d end up playing 25 games as a freshman and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game.

James understandably wasn’t anywhere near his best on the court after that medical emergency. He still chose to go pro, and the Lakers selected him with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. James’ father, LeBron James, being on the team unsurprisingly led to allegations of nepotism. The older James recently defended the younger one from the nepotism talk, making it clear he has earned his place.

The 2025-26 season would see James average 2.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game for the Lakers. He did show improvement as his sophomore campaign progressed, and it’ll be interesting to see how much better he can be next season.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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