Lakers Draft Target Koa Peat May Prefer Rival Team Over Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers have the 25th overall pick in this summer’s draft, and what they decide to do with it could have major implications for next season. While a number of names have emerged on the Lakers’ draft board, there’s one in particular who stands out above the rest: Arizona forward Koa Peat.

This summer, Peat was one of several prospects to participate in the Lakers’ pre-draft workouts, joining fellow young athletes such as Sam Alexis, Drake Allen, and Duke Brennan. He’s one of the most polarizing athletes in this class, and there’s a chance he could still be available late into the first round. The only problem is, according to Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel, he prefers to join the 76ers instead.

“The rumor around the NBA right now regarding Peat is that his camp is angling to try and get Philadelphia to take him, which would pair him with Maxey, another fellow Klutch client,” Siegel wrote. “In terms of other teams that could target Peat, some have mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers at the 25th pick being his floor, but I tend to believe Peat could potentially slip past them.”

As a 6’8″ swingman who can do it all on the floor, Koa Peat is the kind of prospect who fits well with the Lakers’ biggest areas of need right now. Through 36 games in 2025-26, Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 52.8% shooting and 35.0% shooting from three. While he still has much to prove as a player and leader, his game should translate well to the NBA.

For the Lakers, they had a vision of him on the wing alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, but they might have to look elsewhere now if he’s set on joining the 76ers. Of course, this comes after their initial target, Flory Bidunga, announced he’ll withdraw from the Draft for another college season. According to Siegel, one name that’s been gaining traction is Isaiah Evans out of Duke.

“The Lakers are in need of shooters around Doncic and Austin Reaves, who is expected to re-sign with the team this offseason,” wrote Siegel. “Evans stands about 6’6″ with a 6’8″ wingspan, making him the ideal type of wing for the Lakers to add for immediate two-way production. He should have no problem thriving as a catch-and-shoot option with Luka Doncic creating space for him to operate on the perimeter, a role Los Angeles had hoped Dalton Knecht would thrive in.”

Ultimately, it’s still too early to say how the Lakers’ draft will pan out this year, but it certainly hasn’t been going to plan. With their top two candidates likely out of reach, they will have to settle on another player to join their developing young cast, and it’s likely Isaiah Evans.

Meanwhile, for Peat, his eyes are set on Philadelphia. Despite constant injury woes over the years, they’ve built a solid core that includes Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid at center. Together, they led the 76ers to the Eastern Semi-Finals, showing plenty of positive signs along the way.

If Peat can come in and join that situation, it would only enhance his career and the likelihood that he can maximize his versatile skill set. Compare that situation to the pressure of joining the Lakers, and it’s obvious why he might prefer one over the other.