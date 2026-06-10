5 Historical Franchises That Could Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo After Latest Trade Rumors

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are not just background noise anymore. The Bucks are once again listening to offers for their franchise star before the 2026 NBA Draft, and a deal could happen before draft night. That is why every serious team with assets has to at least check the price.

The new detail is more specific. Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports’ senior NBA analyst, has been tied to the idea that Antetokounmpo wants a “historical franchise” if he leaves the Bucks.

That logic is easy to see. Antetokounmpo is 31, he has already won two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, one championship, and one Finals MVP. If he leaves the Bucks after 13 seasons, he probably won’t want a random reset. He would want a franchise with history, pressure, big games, and a real path to another title.

The Bucks finished 32-50, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, and watched Doc Rivers step down after the season. Antetokounmpo still produced like a superstar when available, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 62.4% from the field. The problem is not his level. The problem is the team direction, the injuries, and the contract pressure.

That is why historical franchises will be watching. Antetokounmpo is owed $58.5 million next season and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, so any team trading for him needs confidence he would stay long term. The Lakers, Celtics, Bulls, Warriors, and 76ers all have different levels of history, assets, and risk. But if the “historical franchise” part is real, the list gets smaller fast.

5. Chicago Bulls

Potential Trade Offer: Anfernee Simons, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Jalen Smith, No. 4 pick, No. 15 pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

The Bulls fit the historical franchise idea. Six championships, the Michael Jordan era, a huge fan base, and one of the biggest brands in league history. If Giannis Antetokounmpo wants a franchise with real NBA weight, the Bulls can sell that part without forcing it.

The key is keeping Matas Buzelis. He should not be in the offer. The whole idea for the Bulls would be to create a top three with Giannis, Josh Giddey, and Buzelis. Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists this season, so he gives them size, passing, rebounding, and pace control at guard. Buzelis averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 46.3% from the field, and that is the young forward upside the Bulls need next to Giannis.

The outgoing player value is solid, but not elite. Anfernee Simons would be the main salary piece in a sign-and-trade after averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 44.0% from the field. Patrick Williams would give the Bucks a young forward with size, but his production was still modest at 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Isaac Okoro adds a defensive wing who averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field. Jalen Smith gives them a playable frontcourt piece after averaging 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

The Bulls would send out Anfernee Simons in a sign-and-trade at $25.0 million, Patrick Williams at $18.0 million, Isaac Okoro at $11.8 million, and Jalen Smith at $9.4 million. That puts the total outgoing player salary at about $64.2 million going to the Bucks. For the Bulls, that is enough to match Giannis because they would be sending out more money than they take back.

For the Bucks, they would send out $58.5 million and take back about $64.2 million, so they would add around $5.8 million in player salary. That is still workable because the Bucks project around $27.3 million below the first apron before the trade, and this version would still leave them below that line.

For the Bulls, this is still a strange move. They finished 31-51 and No. 12 in the East, with a 113.0 offensive rating and 118.1 defensive rating. That is not a team sitting one superstar away from a real title run. Giannis would make them much better, and the Giddey-Buzelis-Giannis trio would be fun. But the roster would still need shooting, another scorer, and more defensive depth.

Is this trade realistic? No, this trade is pretty impossible to happen. The Bulls can build a legal offer and keep Buzelis, which makes the idea more serious. But the competitive logic is still weak. Giannis would probably want a faster path to the Finals, and the Bucks would likely ask for either a bigger young star or a stronger draft capital return.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Potential Trade Offer: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, draft rights to the No. 25 pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2033 first-round pick

The Lakers are the easiest historical-franchise fit on the list. Seventeen championships, the biggest star market in the league, and now Luka Doncic as the main basketball selling point. If Giannis Antetokounmpo wants a famous franchise with pressure and title history, the Lakers can sell that better than almost anyone.

The salary is possible, but it is messy. Austin Reaves could be a sign-and-trade piece at $35.0 million annually with Rui Hachimura at $20.0 million, and Dalton Knecht at $4.2 million would send around $59.2 million to the Bucks. That matches the money. The problem is that Reaves and Hachimura would both need to agree to sign-and-trades, and the Bucks might want more upside young pieces instead.

The draft package is also not bad for the Lakers, but it is not elite. The No. 25 pick in 2026 helps right away, and the 2031 and 2033 first-round picks could have real upside because they land after the current Doncic timeline. But that is not guaranteed if they have Doncic and Giannis.

The players are more than useful, though. Reaves would be the main piece after averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 49.0% from the field. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 51.4% from the field, and he shot the ball very well from three. Knecht is more of a flyer now after averaging only 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. He still has shooting pedigree, but his value is not close to what it was when he entered the league.

The basketball fit with the Lakers is obvious. Doncic and Giannis would be insane in transition, early offense, and spread pick-and-roll. Doncic would give Giannis the best passing partner of his career. Giannis would give Doncic a downhill superstar who forces help every possession. That duo would be hard to guard in any playoff series.

The issue is Reaves. Sam Amick and Dan Woike reported that Doncic told people in the Lakers organization he wouldn’t want Reaves included in a Giannis trade package. That is a real problem because this offer only becomes strong if Reaves is in it. The Lakers would be chasing Giannis, but they would also be removing the exact player Doncic reportedly wants next to him.

This is a possible trade construction, but I don’t love it for the Lakers. They were 53-29, No. 4 in the West, and reached the second round, so they don’t need to panic. Trading Reaves, Hachimura, Knecht, and basically every usable first-round asset for Giannis is a giant swing. It can make sense on paper, but I don’t think Giannis ultimately picks the Lakers if the roster is gutted, and I don’t think the Lakers should ignore Doncic’s preference this early in his era.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

Potential Trade Offer: Joel Embiid, No. 22 pick, 2028 first-round pick (Clippers), 2027 second-round pick

The 76ers are a real historical franchise. Three championships, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Allen Iverson, and years of big playoff pressure. They are not at the Lakers or Celtics level historically, but they are still one of the old NBA names Giannis Antetokounmpo could respect if the “historical franchise” rumor is real.

The package is simple. Joel Embiid is the whole trade. The picks are there to cover the age, health, and contract risk. Embiid is at $58.0 million in 2026-27, while Giannis is at $58.5 million, so the salary is almost a direct match.

The draft part is strong enough to be serious. The No. 22 pick in the 2026 draft gives the Bucks a first-round piece right away. The 2028 first-round pick is even more interesting because it’s tied to the Clippers uncertain future. Add the 2027 second-round pick, and the Bucks get Embiid plus three draft assets.

For the Bucks, this is not a rebuild package. It is more like a star pivot. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 48.9% from the field, so the talent is still there. The problem is that he played only 38 games. That is the full debate. The Bucks would move from Giannis’ future to Embiid’s present, while adding draft capital. It keeps them relevant, but it also gives them an injury problem.

For the 76ers, the fit is obvious. Giannis next to Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe is faster, younger, and more athletic than the Embiid version. Maxey averaged 28.3 points and 6.6 assists, and Edgecombe added 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists as a rookie. That is the kind of backcourt Giannis has never really had: speed, pressure, transition, and real creation.

The 76ers were 45-37, No. 7 in the East, and got swept in the second round. They were not far away, but they also were not a real title team. Giannis would change the team’s identity fast. Less slow post offense, more downhill attacks, more transition, more rim pressure, and more defensive range.

This is one of the more realistic ideas on paper. I don’t think it is likely, because moving Embiid for Giannis would be huge for both sides and the Bucks may prefer younger pieces. But if the 76ers decide the Embiid era has run out, this is a clean superstar-for-superstar swing with enough picks to make the Bucks listen.

2. Golden State Warriors

Potential Trade Offer: Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, No. 11 pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, No. 54 pick

The Warriors are an obvious historical-franchise option. Seven championships, the Stephen Curry dynasty, four titles since 2015, and a team identity that still has real weight around the league. If Giannis wants history and pressure, the Warriors can sell that. They are not just a famous team.

The salary part is posible. Jimmy Butler is at $56.8 million, and Brandin Podziemski is at $5.7 million. That sends about $62.5 million to the Bucks, so the Warriors would actually take back less salary than they send out. For the Bucks, they would add around $4.0 million in salary, but they project with enough room below the first apron to make that work. The No. 11 pick would need to be moved as draft rights if this happens after the draft, same as the Lakers structure.

The pick part is better than people think, but it is not perfect. The Warriors have the No. 11 pick in the 2026 draft, which gives the Bucks a real lottery asset right away. They can also offer their 2028 first-round pick and 2032 first-round pick.

For the Bucks, the offer is more of a hybrid than a full rebuild. Butler will come from an ACL tear after averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 51.9% from the field, as he is also 36 and expensive. Podziemski is the younger piece, and he averaged 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.9% from three. He is not a star, but he is a useful guard with feel and some more upside.

The Warriors fit would be very interesting, but also weird. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, so the star level is still there when he plays. Giannis would give him the strongest downhill partner of his career, and the transition offense would be insane. Curry’s spacing with Giannis rolling, cutting, and attacking early would still put huge pressure on defenses.

The problem is the rest of the roster. The Warriors finished No. 10 in the West. This was not a title team missing one piece. Also, a Curry-Giannis-Draymond Green frontcourt mix would be elite defensively, but the spacing would be tight if Draymond is still closing games. Giannis helps a lot, but he doesn’t fix every age, depth, and shooting problem.

This is possible on paper, but the Warriors have a Giannis problem that goes beyond salary and picks. Jake Fischer said he has been told Giannis is not “exactly enamored” with moving to the West or being second behind Stephen Curry. The Warriors can build an interesting offer, but I don’t think Giannis ultimately wants this situation.

1. Boston Celtics

Potential Trade Offer: Jaylen Brown, Baylor Scheierman, No. 27 pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, No. 40 pick

The Celtics are the strongest name here because they don’t need to sell fake history. Eighteen championships already do the work. This is a franchise built around banners, pressure, and big names, and that lines up with the whole “historical franchise” angle.

The deal is also the most direct one. No role-player pile. No strange sign-and-trade plan. No package built only on distant picks. It starts with Jaylen Brown, and that is why the Bucks would have to answer the phone. Brown is not a prospect or a salary filler. He is a proven star, still in his prime, and he just had the best regular season of his career.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while carrying a bigger offensive load with Jayson Tatum missing a long stretch. He also made the All-NBA Second Team, so this is not just a name-value offer. The Bucks would be getting a two-way wing who can be their new main scorer right away.

The money part is simple enough. Brown is at $57.1 million in 2026-27, while Giannis is at $58.5 million. Baylor Scheierman is at $2.7 million, so the Celtics would send out around $59.8 million. That is enough to match Giannis without forcing extra contracts into the deal.

The reporting is why this still feels complicated. Sam Amick recently said there is “no sign” the Celtics are putting Brown out there after all the speculation, and that changes the tone of the whole idea. But if the Celtics ever get serious about Giannis, Brown is the only package that can make the Bucks think.

Brian Windhorst also said he has not heard that the Celtics are on Giannis’ list. The Trail Blazers and Heat seem to be the front runners right now. Giannis has leverage because he has a player option in 2027-28, and nobody is trading Brown plus picks without real confidence that Giannis wants to stay.

Still, this is a massive bet. Brown is younger, already knows the Celtics system, and has been through title pressure there. Moving him for Giannis would raise the ceiling, but it would also change the identity of the team fast. That is not a small locker-room or basketball decision.

This is the best historical-franchise package on the board, but I don’t think it is close to done or even close to likely. The Celtics have the player, the salary, and the picks to make a blockbuster offer. But if Brown is not being offered and Giannis is not pushing for the Celtics, then this stays as a strong theoretical package.