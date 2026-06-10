Bucks Could Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo Before The NBA Draft; Heat And Blazers Emerging As Only Suitors

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is quickly emerging as one of the more pivotal storylines to follow this offseason. With the likelihood of the superstar’s departure from the Milwaukee Bucks increasing with each passing day, speculation regarding his next landing spot has also been on the rise.

Since reports of the Bucks’ willingness to part with Giannis Antetokounmpo came to light in May, there hasn’t been much action on the trade front. Despite this, NBA insider Marc Stein recently provided an update on the trade timeline, suggesting the Greek forward could be traded before the NBA Draft. He wrote:

“There really is a growing expectation throughout the NBA that the Bucks intend to trade their Face of the Franchise before the two-day NBA Draft that begins on June 23. To get even more specific: The Bucks have been operating in advance of this draft as though they will have at least one additional first-round pick by the time it begins, in addition to their No. 10 overall selection.”

Stein’s update could be quite huge, especially considering that the Milwaukee Bucks already boast a top 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With the Bucks aiming to land another first-round pick, it becomes marginally easier to narrow down the teams Milwaukee could potentially negotiate with.

If Stein’s report holds, matters could move fairly quickly. With the NBA Draft just under two weeks away, the Bucks may already be in advanced discussions with the team that could acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat And The Blazers Emerge As Favorites To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Once Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability in trade conversations was announced, many teams emerged as potential suitors. It is worth noting that each has something to offer. However, it is becoming increasingly evident that there are only a handful that are genuine landing spots for the 10-time All-Star.

NBA insider Jake Fischer provided key insight on this topic on Bleacher Report’s “Insider Notebook” recently, stating:

“At this point, the only two teams that I’ve really heard are actively pursuing Giannis with deals and some type of framework, that the Bucks are at least entertaining, are Miami with Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, with future draft capital, and other draft prospects. Then Portland, where the Blazers still own all of Milwaukee’s draft capital for the next three years by way of the Damian Lillard trade originally.”

Both the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers have been pinpointed as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo at different times.

With regard to the Blazers, they have looked like an ideal landing spot primarily because of Giannis’ desire to play with Jrue Holiday again. When also considering the quality of young talent at Portland’s disposal, along with the draft capital they received from Milwaukee, the Blazers could present an enticing offer to the Bucks.

As promising as a move to the Blazers would be, recent reports have also indicated Antetokounmpo’s plans to remain in the East. Given that the superstar wields considerable influence in dictating where he is traded, Eastern Conference teams like the Heat and the Boston Celtics stand out as more likely landing spots.

Among these, the link to the Heat appears the strongest. With doubts also being cast on Boston’s interest in trading for Antetokounmpo, it would appear Miami’s chances of landing the 10-time All-Star are better.

With their assets, culture, and championship legacy, Miami seems to be the ideal spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo. With trade packages also providing the framework for the Heat to form a superteam this offseason, Miami could consider being more ambitious and swinging for the fences in the summer.