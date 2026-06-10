Victor Wembanyama Avoids Potential Suspension Despite Shoving Jalen Brunson By His Neck

Victor Wembanyama has escaped a potential suspension as the league office has decided to take no further action on him for shoving Jalen Brunson in the first quarter of Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the key talking points from the Knicks’ Game 3 loss was the amount of physicality the officials allowed the Spurs to play with. There was a controversial incident in the first quarter where Victor Wembanyama shoved Jalen Brunson down from the back of his neck, which raised a lot of eyebrows around the league.

 

Not only was there no foul called on the act, but ESPN’s senior NBA insider, Shams Charania, has also now confirmed, upon the league’s review, that there will be no further action taken against Victor Wembanyama.

After taking a closer look, it was also later spotted on social media that Jalen Brunson had a fistful of Victor Wembanyama’s jersey, which led the French star to push himself away from Brunson. Due to the sheer size difference between Wembanyama (7’5″) and Jalen Brunson (6’2″), his arm reached the back of Brunson’s neck at the first point of contact.

 

Furthermore, after the incident, Wembanyama received a lot of support from former NBA players like Shaquille O’Neal and DeMarcus Cousins as well, for using his size to dominate Brunson physically.

“This is what you want to see from your big man. I like that move right there from Wemby,” said Shaquille O’Neal during the halftime show.

“You’ve got to let those little munchkins know… Get your little a– off me. Listen, from a guy that’s won four championships, some people want to win by tactics, some people want to win by killing. You know what? You keep doing it, that ain’t no dirty play, [Tell Brunson] get your little a– out the way. If I’m not winning by tactics, Ernie, I’m busting your a–,” O’Neal further added.

Cousins heard O’Neal’s opinions and voiced his support of Wembanyama as well during today’s episode of Run It Back.

“Hey, I do agree with that. If I did that, they would have probably ejected me. But I’m not mad at him. I get out of the way. I’m not mad at him. Get out of the way, man. I agree with Shaq,” Cousins said.

Chandler Parsons pointed out that this act from Wembanyama at least warranted a technical foul, if not a flagrant.

“Maybe so, but it’s still sending a message at the end of the day. It’s a lot of things that the small guards and the smaller defenders get away with when it comes to bigs,” Cousins concluded.

Jalen Brunson did not make any comments on this incident, but the Knicks’ head coach, Mike Brown, made sure to voice his concerns with the officiating in detail.

Wembanyama dominated with his physicality and size on both ends of the floor. The French star finished Game 3 by leading all scorers with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocks to stuff the box score. He shot 11-18 from the floor (61.1 FG%) and 2-4 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

The Game ended with a 115-111 win for the Spurs, at least for Game 5 at home in this series, instead of risking a potential sweep on the road. Game 4 is scheduled for tomorrow night, Wednesday, June 10

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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