Victor Wembanyama Grabs Jalen Brunson From Behind His Neck To Push Him Down In ‘Dirty’ Game 3 Incident

Video: Victor Wembanyama pushes Jalen Brunson down by the back of his neck in an ugly physical sequence during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to move the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to move the ball past San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hit the ground running in Game 3 of the NBA Finals with an aggressive start to the fixture, which saw them take an early 12-point lead against the Knicks. Midway through the first quarter, Wembanyama’s desperation came to the surface a bit too soon as he grabbed Jalen Brunson from behind his neck and pushed him down in an ugly showcase of the physicality in the game.

 

Jalen Brunson clearly took exception to this move from Wembanyama, but he kept his cool until the play ended so that he could approach the officials calmly. However, they refused to take a second look at it. NBA fans saw this incident on social media and began calling out the 22-year-old French star for his actions.

“Wemby is the dirtiest player in the league.”

“Dirty a– Spurs and refs don’t wanna call anything.”

“Ok man, I’ve been trying to shoot Wemby some bail, but this dude is borderline and almost becoming a flat-out dirty player! And it seems like the “Golden Goose” keeps getting away with sh–!! I know he is ‘The Face’ but DAMN!”

“Wemby is trash for this. I don’t care how great you are, this is pathetic stuff.”

“F— this guy, dirty as hell. Break the man’s neck, WTF.”

“The NBA lets Wemby do as he likes.”

“I’m tired of this dirty a– team getting away with s— like that.”

Several such reactions flooded social media as Victor Wembanyama faced criticism from people despite a solid start to the game. He scored nine points within the first eight minutes of tip-off and started 4-4 from the floor before missing his first shot eventually.

On one hand, this level of desperation and physicality is what we expect from players, especially young players who haven’t faced the pressure of playing against a hostile Madison Square Garden crowd. But on the other hand, does that atmosphere excuse such an act?

It was a bit surprising that the officials did not review this play. Such missed calls are exactly why I keep suggesting that there needs to be a system of more accountability for the officials.

The league says it will introduce artificial intelligence into officiating so that the human officials can focus on the contact element of the sport. A player should not have to break his neck in the process just so that the officials take another look at a potentially malicious act on the court.

It will be interesting to see what Brunson or anyone on the Knicks has to say about this incident after the game.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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