Pacers Floated As Potential Landing Spot For Dalton Knecht In Trade Deal With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could have another roster decision to make this offseason, and one proposed trade idea would send former first-round pick Dalton Knecht to the Indiana Pacers.

Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star recently suggested a deal that could benefit both teams, with Indiana taking a chance on Dalton Knecht’s offensive upside while the Lakers add a reliable two-way wing.

The proposed trade would look like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Ben Sheppard, 2030 Indiana Pacers second-round pick

Indiana Pacers receive: Dalton Knecht

The logic behind the proposal is fairly straightforward. The Pacers would be betting on a talented young scorer whose value has dropped after a disappointing sophomore season, while the Lakers would receive a player who might fit better alongside their current core.

The Lakers are coming off a strong 53-29 season in which they defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs before being thoroughly outclassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a second-round sweep.

For Indiana, the appeal is obvious.

The Pacers have built one of the NBA’s fastest-paced offensive systems, and Knecht’s shooting and transition scoring could thrive in that environment. At just 25 years old, he would provide another affordable rotation player on a controllable contract.

The Pacers finished with the second-worst record in the league at 19-63. The Pacers were ravaged by injuries throughout the season and ultimately shifted toward improving their lottery odds while awaiting the return of franchise star Tyrese Haliburton next year.

However, they failed to land a top-five selection, and their first-round pick was conveyed to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the trade that brought Ivica Zubac to Indiana.

Lakers Get An Upgrade On Their Bench

Ben Sheppard could solve several issues for Los Angeles. The former first-round pick averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range across 65 appearances. More importantly, he has earned a reputation as a solid perimeter defender who can guard multiple positions.

That type of player is exactly what the Lakers have been searching for around Luka Doncic. Sheppard offers floor spacing, defensive versatility, and a willingness to do the dirty work without needing the ball in his hands.

He is also entering the final year of his four-year, $13 million rookie contract and will make only $5 million next season before becoming a restricted free agent.

Pacers Take A Chance At Dalton Knecht

Knecht’s second NBA season was a major step backward statistically. After an encouraging rookie campaign, the former No. 17 overall pick averaged just 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 54 appearances. His playing time dropped to only 10.2 minutes per game.

The decline becomes even more noticeable when compared to his rookie season. Knecht averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range across 78 games and nearly 20 minutes per contest. He also flashed significant scoring upside, including multiple 20-point performances and a career-high 37-point explosion.

Despite the disappointing season, Knecht remains an intriguing young player. He is entering the third year of his four-year, $18.4 million rookie contract and will earn just $4.2 million next season. The Lakers also hold a valuable team option worth $6.4 million for the following year.

This Could Be A Good Deal For Both Teams

From a value standpoint, the proposal feels relatively balanced. Indiana would be gambling on Knecht rediscovering the form that made him one of the most exciting rookies in the league, while Los Angeles would be acquiring a player who arguably fits its current championship timeline better.

The biggest question is whether the Lakers are ready to give up on Knecht after only two seasons. His rookie year showed legitimate scoring talent, and young shooters often take time to develop consistency at the NBA level.

Still, if Los Angeles prioritizes immediate contributions over long-term upside, adding Sheppard and an extra draft asset could be an attractive option. For the Pacers, the move would represent a low-risk opportunity to acquire a talented scorer whose value may never be lower than it is today.