Kevin Love Admits He Gets ‘Really High’ And Watches Old NBA Highlights, Leaves Richard Jefferson Speechless

Kevin Love gave fans a hilarious glimpse into his off-court habits during a recent appearance on The Richard Jefferson Show, revealing that some of his favorite YouTube content involves revisiting classic NBA teams and legends while relaxing at home.

Richard Jefferson kicked off the conversation with a simple question.

Richard Jefferson: “What’s the last thing you watched on YouTube, bro?”

Kevin Love: “I don’t know. Sometimes I get really high and watch Larry Bird highlights or the old ’86 Celtics, so probably that. I love the Bad Boy Pistons era. Then, if I get really high, I’ll watch the early ’90s Blazers or old Sabonis highlights.”

Richard Jefferson: “Dude, the ’90s Blazers were a monster. That was a good team.”

Kevin Love: “But if I get really f***ing high, it’s Kenyon Martin, Richard Jefferson, and just lobs from Jason Kidd.”

Richard Jefferson: “Yeah, he was a monster. He was a monster.”

Richard Jefferson was caught OFF-GUARD when Kevin Love told him his favorite hobby is getting “REALLY HIGH” and watching old basketball highlights 😭🏀 👀 “Sometimes I get really high and watch Larry Bird highlights… And then if I get REALLYY HIGH, I’ll watch early 90s… pic.twitter.com/303wm0GzFL — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 7, 2026

The teams and players Love mentioned represent some of the most iconic eras in NBA history. The 1985-86 Boston Celtics, led by Larry Bird, are widely considered one of the greatest teams ever assembled. Boston finished 67-15, won the NBA championship, and dominated opponents behind Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.

The Bad Boy Pistons followed shortly afterward. Led by Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman, Detroit won back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990 while becoming one of the toughest teams in league history.

Love also highlighted the early 1990s Portland Trail Blazers. Those teams, featuring Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, and Jerome Kersey, reached the NBA Finals twice in three years, making appearances in 1990 and 1992.

The mention of old Sabonis highlights refers to Arvydas Sabonis. Long before arriving in the NBA, Sabonis was regarded by many scouts as one of the most skilled big men in basketball history. His passing, shooting, and basketball IQ helped revolutionize the modern center position.

Love’s final answer likely hit closest to home for Jefferson. The former teammates spent two seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the franchise win its historic 2016 NBA championship alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Long before that championship run, Jefferson was part of the exciting early-2000s New Jersey Nets teams. Playing alongside Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin, Jefferson helped lead New Jersey to consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

The trio became known for their fast-paced style and highlight-reel chemistry, particularly Kidd’s ability to throw pinpoint alley-oop passes to Martin and Jefferson in transition.

Love and Jefferson have maintained a close friendship long after their playing days together in Cleveland. Their chemistry and humor have become a staple whenever they appear together publicly, and this latest exchange provided another example.

For basketball fans, Love’s YouTube viewing habits might be surprisingly relatable. When he wants to unwind, he isn’t watching current games. He’s diving deep into some of the greatest teams, players, and eras the NBA has ever produced.