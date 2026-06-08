Kevin Love Admits He Gets ‘Really High’ And Watches Old NBA Highlights, Leaves Richard Jefferson Speechless

Kevin Love's YouTube habits took an unexpected turn when he admitted he loves getting high and watching old NBA highlights.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kevin Love gave fans a hilarious glimpse into his off-court habits during a recent appearance on The Richard Jefferson Show, revealing that some of his favorite YouTube content involves revisiting classic NBA teams and legends while relaxing at home.

Richard Jefferson kicked off the conversation with a simple question.

Richard Jefferson: “What’s the last thing you watched on YouTube, bro?”

Kevin Love: “I don’t know. Sometimes I get really high and watch Larry Bird highlights or the old ’86 Celtics, so probably that. I love the Bad Boy Pistons era. Then, if I get really high, I’ll watch the early ’90s Blazers or old Sabonis highlights.”

Richard Jefferson: “Dude, the ’90s Blazers were a monster. That was a good team.”

Kevin Love: “But if I get really f***ing high, it’s Kenyon Martin, Richard Jefferson, and just lobs from Jason Kidd.”

Richard Jefferson: “Yeah, he was a monster. He was a monster.”

The teams and players Love mentioned represent some of the most iconic eras in NBA history. The 1985-86 Boston Celtics, led by Larry Bird, are widely considered one of the greatest teams ever assembled. Boston finished 67-15, won the NBA championship, and dominated opponents behind Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.

The Bad Boy Pistons followed shortly afterward. Led by Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman, Detroit won back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990 while becoming one of the toughest teams in league history.

Love also highlighted the early 1990s Portland Trail Blazers. Those teams, featuring Clyde Drexler, Terry Porter, and Jerome Kersey, reached the NBA Finals twice in three years, making appearances in 1990 and 1992.

The mention of old Sabonis highlights refers to Arvydas Sabonis. Long before arriving in the NBA, Sabonis was regarded by many scouts as one of the most skilled big men in basketball history. His passing, shooting, and basketball IQ helped revolutionize the modern center position.

Love’s final answer likely hit closest to home for Jefferson. The former teammates spent two seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping the franchise win its historic 2016 NBA championship alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Long before that championship run, Jefferson was part of the exciting early-2000s New Jersey Nets teams. Playing alongside Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin, Jefferson helped lead New Jersey to consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003.

The trio became known for their fast-paced style and highlight-reel chemistry, particularly Kidd’s ability to throw pinpoint alley-oop passes to Martin and Jefferson in transition.

Love and Jefferson have maintained a close friendship long after their playing days together in Cleveland. Their chemistry and humor have become a staple whenever they appear together publicly, and this latest exchange provided another example.

For basketball fans, Love’s YouTube viewing habits might be surprisingly relatable. When he wants to unwind, he isn’t watching current games. He’s diving deep into some of the greatest teams, players, and eras the NBA has ever produced.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images NBA Insider Proposes Kevin Durant To Trail Blazers Trade Scenario; Package Looks Like A Lowball For Rockets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like