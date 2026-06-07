4 Blockbuster NBA Trade Scenarios That Won’t Happen This Summer

Big names always make the offseason more fun, but not every loud trade idea has a real path. Some fail because of money. Some fail because of assets. Some fail because the team trading the star can find a much better offer somewhere else.

This summer has a few of those names. Giannis Antetokounmpo could actually move if the Bucks can’t re-sign him long term. Kawhi Leonard has trade noise because the Clippers are in a weird spot. Ja Morant’s future with the Grizzlies doesn’t feel as safe as it once did. LeBron James is a free agent again, which always brings old-team talk.

Still, these four specific scenarios are more fantasy than reality.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo Falling To The Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

This is the loud one, but also one of the hardest to believe. Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Lakers next to Luka Doncic would be insane on paper. Luka creates everything on the perimeter. Giannis destroys the paint. That is the easy part.

The actual trade part is the problem.

Giannis is owed $58.5 million in 2026-27 and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He also just had 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 62.4% from the field. So if the Bucks trade him, they aren’t taking a normal star package. They are asking for the best offer in the league.

The Lakers can try to build something around Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and picks. But this is not a clean package. Reaves is a free agent, so he would need a sign-and-trade type structure if he is part of the main value. Hachimura is also not some centerpiece. Vanderbilt and Knecht help, but they don’t beat the best offers from teams with more young talent and more draft control.

That is where this dies. Marc Stein reported that the Heat and Trail Blazers have been among the most aggressive Giannis suitors, and other East teams have been linked too. Those teams can put cleaner packages on the table. The Lakers’ best argument is Luka, not trade assets.

The other issue is direction. The Lakers have cap flexibility and Luka as their long-term center. Burning almost every asset for Giannis sounds great, but it leaves them with a thin roster and no easy way to fix the rest. That is dangerous when Giannis has only one guaranteed year left before his player option.

So yes, Giannis to the Lakers is a crazy headline. But unless Giannis makes it Lakers-only, the Bucks can do better.

3. Kawhi Leonard Hunting For A Title On The Heat

Miami Heat Receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Kel’el Ware, 2026 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Kawhi Leonard to the Heat looks like a Pat Riley move from 2013, not 2026. The name is huge. The playoff resume is huge. The risk is also huge.

Leonard still played at an elite level. He had 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals on 50.5% from the field and 38.7% from three. He is still a real half-court scorer and a strong defender when healthy. The Heat could use that type of player next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

The salary can be built. Leonard will make $50.3 million in 2026-27. Andrew Wiggins is at $30.2 million, Nikola Jovic is at $16.2 million, and Kel’el Ware is at $4.6 million. That gets close enough for a real framework. Add the 2026 first-round pick and a future first, and the Clippers at least answer the call.

But this is where the idea gets weak. Leonard is 35, entering the last year of his deal, and the Clippers are still waiting for the NBA investigation into the Aspiration situation to fully finish. That doesn’t mean Leonard will absolutely be moved, but it is still noise.

The Heat are also not in a spot where they should throw young pieces and picks at a short-term, injury-risk star unless he is clearly the final piece. Kawhi is great, but he isn’t the cleanest target for them. If the Heat want to spend their real package, Giannis is the better chase. That has been the stronger rumor around them anyway.

The Clippers may also prefer keeping Leonard and using him as the bridge while they reset the rest of the roster. Trading him for Wiggins, Jovic, Ware, and picks is not terrible, but it doesn’t feel like a clean win for them either.

This is a trade-machine idea. Fun, possible on salary, but very unlikely in real life.

2. Ja Morant Teaming Up With Giannis And The Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., No. 10 pick, 2031 first-round pick

Ja Morant to the Bucks is the type of idea that sounds exciting for about five seconds. Then the questions start.

The Bucks need guard creation. That part is true. Damian Lillard is gone, and the Bucks tried a big reset by stretching his deal and signing Myles Turner. They still need someone who can bend the defense, get downhill, and create shots late in the clock. Morant can do that when healthy.

But Morant’s last season was rough. He played only 20 games and had 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists. The efficiency was bad: 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from three. He also had 3.6 turnovers per game. On top of that, he was ruled out for the season because of a left elbow UCL sprain, with the Grizzlies expecting him back for 2026-27.

The salary is big, too. Morant will make $42.2 million in 2026-27 and $44.9 million in 2027-28. The Bucks would need to send out real money. Kyle Kuzma is around $20.5 million, Bobby Portis is in the $14.0 million range, and Gary Trent Jr. has a $3.9 million player option. The No. 10 pick and a future first-round pick would have to carry the value.

That still probably isn’t enough.

The Grizzlies are rebuilding, and if they trade Morant, they need either premium picks or a young player with star upside. Kuzma and Portis are more useful to a playoff team than a rebuilding team. Trent is not a major asset. The No. 10 pick is good, but not enough by itself.

The fit with Giannis also isn’t perfect. Morant needs the ball. Giannis needs space and downhill lanes. Turner helps because he can shoot, but a Morant-Giannis attack still puts pressure on spacing. If Morant is shooting 23.5% from three again, playoff defenses will help off him.

There was Bucks-Morant talk during the season, but this still feels too messy. The Bucks don’t seem interested in moving Ryan Rollins, and the Grizzlies don’t have to rush into a weak return.

1. A LeBron James Blockbuster Sign-And-Trade To The Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, 2031 first-round pick

This is the emotional one. LeBron James back with the Cavaliers for one last run sounds perfect for TV, legacy, and nostalgia. It also gets ugly fast when the money comes in.

LeBron is an unrestricted free agent. He had 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on 51.5% from the field in his age-41 season. He can still help a contender. He can still pass, score, rebound, and control tempo. So the basketball idea is not crazy.

The sign-and-trade idea is the crazy part.

The Cavaliers already have huge money on the books. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are both at $50.1 million for 2026-27. James Harden has a $42.3 million player option. Jarrett Allen is still there at $19.0 million. That is already a very expensive core before adding LeBron.

A sign-and-trade would hard cap the Cavaliers at the second apron. That is the killer. They would need to send enough money out, stay under the apron, and still keep a roster good enough to contend. That is not just hard. It is almost impossible unless Harden opts out, takes less, and the Cavaliers dump more salary.

That is too many steps.

There is also the Lakers side. If LeBron leaves, the Lakers may prefer cap space or a cleaner path around Luka. Taking back Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jaylon Tyson only makes sense if the pick is good enough. But the Cavaliers don’t have a big trade chest either. A 2031 first-round pick is nice, not franchise-changing.

LeBron could return to the Cavaliers another way if he takes a very small deal. But a real sign-and-trade is different. That needs salary matching, apron room, and cooperation from both teams. The basketball story is easy. The CBA part is not.

So this one probably stays as a rumor and a legacy debate. It sounds good. It just doesn’t work cleanly enough.