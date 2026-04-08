Bucks Reportedly Refused To Include Ryan Rollins In A Trade Package For Ja Morant

The Milwaukee Bucks made one thing clear at the trade deadline. They were interested in Ja Morant, but not at any cost. And the line they refused to cross was including Ryan Rollins in any deal. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Milwaukee had real interest in acquiring Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Talks progressed, frameworks were explored, and the possibility of pairing Morant with Giannis Antetokounmpo was very real. Yet the deal stalled for one simple reason. The Bucks would not include Rollins.

That decision speaks volumes about how Milwaukee views its future. Rollins is not just another young player. He has emerged as one of the few bright spots in a difficult season. At 23, he is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

The Bucks are sitting at 31-47 and outside the playoff picture. This is unfamiliar territory for a team that has built its identity around contention. With limited draft capital and uncertainty around the roster, holding onto controllable young talent becomes critical. Rollins fits that description perfectly.

Financially, he also makes sense. He is on a modest $4 million deal for next season, with flexibility beyond that. In a league where stars command massive salaries, having a productive guard on a team-friendly contract carries real value.

On the other side, Morant represents both upside and risk. When healthy, he is one of the most explosive guards in the league. A former All-Star, a franchise centerpiece, and a player who can shift a team’s ceiling overnight. But availability and off-court concerns have clouded his situation. This season, he played only 20 games, averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists without ever finding rhythm.

There is also the contract factor. Morant is in the middle of a five-year, $197 million deal. He has already earned $39.4 million this season and is still owed over $87 million across the next two years after this season ends. That is a massive commitment for a player dealing with injuries and inconsistency.

Even with trade buzz around him, the market has not been strong enough. Teams are cautious about paying that price for an explosive guard with durability concerns and a complicated recent track record.

There is also a bigger picture here. The Bucks have already sacrificed significant draft capital in past moves. They do not fully control their first-round picks until 2031. That limits flexibility, and it also increases the value of players like Rollins, who can develop internally without costing future assets.

The decision also ties into the looming question around Antetokounmpo’s future. If Giannis stays, Rollins becomes a valuable secondary creator who can grow alongside him. If Giannis leaves, Rollins could be part of the next core. Either way, he holds value in both timelines.

Meanwhile, Morant’s situation remains unresolved. The Grizzlies are expected to revisit trade talks in the offseason, especially after moving key pieces like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. Multiple teams are likely to re-enter the conversation.

For Milwaukee, the message is clear. They are not blindly chasing star power. They are protecting what little foundation they have left.