Ja Morant Sparks Trade Rumors After Putting His $3.5 Million House For Sale

Ja Morant listing his Memphis mansion has raised new questions about his long-term future.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Dec 15, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Ja Morant has sparked fresh trade speculation, and this time it is not coming from league insiders or front office whispers. It is coming from a personal move that carries weight.

The Memphis Grizzlies star has reportedly listed his Memphis mansion for $3.5 million, and the timing has raised eyebrows across the league. When a franchise player puts his primary residence on the market during an uncertain stretch, it rarely happens without a larger reason behind it.

Morant is in the middle of a five-year, $197 million deal signed in 2023. He made $39.4 million this season, is set to earn $42.1 million next season, and $44.8 million the year after. His total career earnings have already reached around $149 million. On paper, he remains the franchise cornerstone. In reality, the relationship appears strained.

There have been multiple layers to that tension. Off-court incidents have impacted his standing within the organization. On-court frustration has also surfaced, including a one-game suspension tied to public comments about his role and usage. Reports have pointed to a fractured dynamic with the coaching staff, and at this stage, both sides appear to be moving in different directions.

And it comes during a period where his on-court situation has been far from stable. Morant played only 20 games this season, dealing with injuries before being ruled out after treatment for an elbow issue. He averaged 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, but never found rhythm or continuity.

The Grizzlies have not found any either. They sit at 25-53, 11th in the Western Conference, out of playoff contention. The roster has shifted quickly. Jaren Jackson Jr. is gone, and Desmond Bane had already been moved earlier. The direction is clear: a reset is underway.

The housing decision adds context to what may already be inevitable.

There is also another detail that makes this situation more interesting. Morant reportedly purchased a property in Miami back in December 2025 through a trust. That home sits close to the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat. While that alone does not confirm anything, it aligns with reports that Miami had interest in him before the trade deadline.

From a basketball standpoint, the fit in Miami makes sense. The Heat have a strong culture, clear leadership, and a track record of maximizing talent. A core built around Morant, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro would instantly make them a serious threat in the East.

For Memphis, moving Morant would mark a full commitment to rebuilding. It would allow them to reset financially and build around younger assets and draft capital.

For now, nothing is official. Morant remains in Memphis. But moves like this do not happen without meaning. And in the NBA, meaning often turns into movement.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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