Ja Morant Buys $3.2M Miami Home Weeks Before Trade Deadline

The NBA trade season is in full swing, and Ja Morant’s name has been all over the rumor mill. As the Grizzlies reportedly contemplate his future, Morant is making moves that suggest something is already in the works.

In a discovery by Heat insider Dru Star, Morant’s latest purchase is revealed: a $3.2 million home in Miami, Florida. The decision comes just weeks before the NBA trade deadline, where the Grizzlies are expected to be active in response to an underwhelming season. Despite once flagging Morant as the face of their franchise, the Grizzlies are seemingly on the verge of trading him, and his new home in South Beach may be a hint as to where he’s going next.

The home is perfect for the typical Miami lifestyle, with a luxury living space featuring an open floor plan and an in-ground swimming pool out back, located in one of the most exclusive parts of the city. While we have no word yet on what this means for Morant’s living situation, there are signs that he is playing his final games for the Grizzlies.

The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year looks checked out on the court this season with averages of 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting from the field and 20.8% shooting from three. He was suspended by the Grizzlies earlier this season after an altercation with head coach Toumas Iisalo. More recently, he got into it with his teammate Vince Williams Jr. at practice this week, further hinting at a looming breakup.

Meanwhile, as a team in a big market, with a rich culture and history of success, it’s obvious why the Heat are at the top of Morant’s preferred landing spots. They are always an attraction for stars, and make an especially good team for Morant, given his shady and controversial history.

Under the watchful eye of Erik Spoelstra and the influence of Pat Riley, Ja would have the proper environment to restore his reputation and successfully turn his career around. The countless distractions of Miami might not help Morant’s focus level, but he’d have the support of a structured franchise as he gets the chance to compete alongside veterans like Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell.

At this point, everything hinges on the Miami Heat and what they’re willing to give up for a star point guard with so much baggage. A package of Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio, and a future first sounds fair enough for now, but it may not win out in a bidding war if multiple teams begin a pursuit. As the deadline approaches, things will only get more complicated for all parties involved.