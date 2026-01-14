Ja Morant Buys $3.2M Miami Home Weeks Before Trade Deadline

Ja Morant reportedly purchased a $3.2M home in Miami through a private trust amid peak trade season.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The NBA trade season is in full swing, and Ja Morant’s name has been all over the rumor mill. As the Grizzlies reportedly contemplate his future, Morant is making moves that suggest something is already in the works.

In a discovery by Heat insider Dru Star, Morant’s latest purchase is revealed: a $3.2 million home in Miami, Florida. The decision comes just weeks before the NBA trade deadline, where the Grizzlies are expected to be active in response to an underwhelming season. Despite once flagging Morant as the face of their franchise, the Grizzlies are seemingly on the verge of trading him, and his new home in South Beach may be a hint as to where he’s going next.

The home is perfect for the typical Miami lifestyle, with a luxury living space featuring an open floor plan and an in-ground swimming pool out back, located in one of the most exclusive parts of the city. While we have no word yet on what this means for Morant’s living situation, there are signs that he is playing his final games for the Grizzlies.

The two-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year looks checked out on the court this season with averages of 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting from the field and 20.8% shooting from three. He was suspended by the Grizzlies earlier this season after an altercation with head coach Toumas Iisalo. More recently, he got into it with his teammate Vince Williams Jr. at practice this week, further hinting at a looming breakup.

Meanwhile, as a team in a big market, with a rich culture and history of success, it’s obvious why the Heat are at the top of Morant’s preferred landing spots. They are always an attraction for stars, and make an especially good team for Morant, given his shady and controversial history.

Under the watchful eye of Erik Spoelstra and the influence of Pat Riley, Ja would have the proper environment to restore his reputation and successfully turn his career around. The countless distractions of Miami might not help Morant’s focus level, but he’d have the support of a structured franchise as he gets the chance to compete alongside veterans like Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell.

At this point, everything hinges on the Miami Heat and what they’re willing to give up for a star point guard with so much baggage. A package of Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Simone Fontecchio, and a future first sounds fair enough for now, but it may not win out in a bidding war if multiple teams begin a pursuit. As the deadline approaches, things will only get more complicated for all parties involved.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) runs on the court during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Lakers Would Be Klay Thompson’s First Call After Potential Buyout
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like