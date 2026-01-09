Grizzlies Open Door To Ja Morant Trade Talks As Multiple Teams Show Interest

The landscape is shifting in Memphis, and Ja Morant may be on the verge of permanent exile. With weeks to go before February’s deadline, the Grizzlies have taken the first major step toward a roster overhaul.

A report by Shams Charania confirmed that the Grizzlies are taking trade offers for Ja Morant, marking a significant shift from their usual stance. The 26-year-old guard has been the face of the franchise since he arrived in 2019, posting career averages of 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting (31.0% from three). Now, however, his exit seems all but inevitable.

It’s unknown what pushed the Grizzlies to this point, but it comes after years of disappointment and dysfunction both on and off the court. This season, following a history of injuries and scandals, Morant’s value has hit an all-time low on the market as his stats have plummeted across the board (down to 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting and 20.8% shooting from three).

As the season slips away (10th in the West at 16-21), the Grizzlies must decide what to do with Morant and how much he’s worth. Fortunately, several teams are still showing interest, according to Brett Siegel. So far, the short list includes the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat.

On the Kings, Ja wouldn’t be in a winning situation, but he could help them become relevant in the West. With teammates like Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, he might be able to turn Kings basketball into a marquee attraction in the West. The problem for Sacramento is whether a package of DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, and first-round picks would be enough.

The Minnesota Timberwolves make a questionable fit for Ja Morant, but they’ve long searched for a long-term starting point guard, and he is the best one available right now. Alongside Anthony Edwards, Minnesota could form a powerful backcourt duo to compete with the best in the West. Regarding what it would take, names like Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rob Dillingham could be involved, along with draft compensation.

Finally, there’s the Miami Heat. They are always in the mix for stars, but they are especially desperate right now in the aftermath of Jimmy Butler’s departure. Plus, Morant’s shady past may not be a concern under the guidance of Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley. If the Grizzlies have any interest in Tyler Herro, this would be the ideal scenario if they can also get Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic in the deal.

In the end, matching Morant’s substantial five-year, $197.2 million max contract isn’t easy, and it’s one reason why his market is so limited right now. For a player with his baggage, on his contract, not many teams are willing to shake up their entire roster for him. Still, for someone with his skillset, things are sure to get interesting leading up to February’s deadline.