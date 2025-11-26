Ja Morant On Kings’ Radar Amid Growing Tension With Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings are entering a critical stretch of their season, and the franchise appears ready to explore significant roster changes. According to HoopsHype, Sacramento recently checked on Ja Morant’s availability, signaling that the front office is open to making a bold move if the right opportunity appears.

Beyond that inquiry, the Kings have also begun assessing the trade value of several core players, including Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. It is a clear indication that the organization is preparing for multiple possible directions as the deadline draws closer.

With the Kings on pace for a bottom-five finish, it is no surprise that it is open season on the trade market for their veteran core. They have been doing this routine long enough, and the fans are ready to move on. The question is what they can hope to get in return for their core players.

That much remains to be seen, but the Kings clearly have an eye for Ja Morant. The 26-year-old point guard may have a lot of baggage in his past, but his talent is undeniable. While his stats this season (17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 35.9 percent shooting) have not been impressive, most executives agree he will play up to his usual standards if he is given a fresh start somewhere else.

On the Kings, Morant would have that fresh start and a clean slate, but maybe not the stable situation he needs. For a team that is mired in chaos and dysfunction, this season has been another testament to their malpractice as a franchise.

The most concerning development surrounds former All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, who has grown disappointed with the team’s downward trajectory. He has also become frustrated with his usage under head coach Doug Christie, a shift that has raised questions about his long-term alignment with the franchise.

Sabonis, 29, has seemingly grown impatient with all the losing (5-13 this season), and he is now calling for some major internal changes. Whether it is a new coach or a roster shakeup, something needs to give, and Sabonis is doing his part to steady the ship. At 12th in the West, the work has barely begun for the Kings, and these next few months may determine their future for years to come.

With Ja, that future gets a whole lot better, but it remains to be seen if he can keep his head in the game long enough to return to his former glory. With marks against his leadership, maturity, and decision-making, Morant’s reputation is already damaged beyond repair, and the Kings will have to help him overcome that to reach their highest potential.

The Kings are running out of time to decide what direction they want to take, and the pressure will only build as the deadline approaches. Whether they chase a star like Morant or commit to a full reset, the choices they make in the coming months will define the franchise. For a team desperate for stability, the next move has to be the right one.