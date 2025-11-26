Ja Morant On Kings’ Radar Amid Growing Tension With Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings reportedly inquired about Ja Morant’s availability while Domantas Sabonis grows frustrated with the team’s decline.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 9, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are entering a critical stretch of their season, and the franchise appears ready to explore significant roster changes. According to HoopsHype, Sacramento recently checked on Ja Morant’s availability, signaling that the front office is open to making a bold move if the right opportunity appears.

Beyond that inquiry, the Kings have also begun assessing the trade value of several core players, including Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. It is a clear indication that the organization is preparing for multiple possible directions as the deadline draws closer.

With the Kings on pace for a bottom-five finish, it is no surprise that it is open season on the trade market for their veteran core. They have been doing this routine long enough, and the fans are ready to move on. The question is what they can hope to get in return for their core players.

That much remains to be seen, but the Kings clearly have an eye for Ja Morant. The 26-year-old point guard may have a lot of baggage in his past, but his talent is undeniable. While his stats this season (17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 35.9 percent shooting) have not been impressive, most executives agree he will play up to his usual standards if he is given a fresh start somewhere else.

On the Kings, Morant would have that fresh start and a clean slate, but maybe not the stable situation he needs. For a team that is mired in chaos and dysfunction, this season has been another testament to their malpractice as a franchise.

The most concerning development surrounds former All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, who has grown disappointed with the team’s downward trajectory. He has also become frustrated with his usage under head coach Doug Christie, a shift that has raised questions about his long-term alignment with the franchise.

Sabonis, 29, has seemingly grown impatient with all the losing (5-13 this season), and he is now calling for some major internal changes. Whether it is a new coach or a roster shakeup, something needs to give, and Sabonis is doing his part to steady the ship. At 12th in the West, the work has barely begun for the Kings, and these next few months may determine their future for years to come.

With Ja, that future gets a whole lot better, but it remains to be seen if he can keep his head in the game long enough to return to his former glory. With marks against his leadership, maturity, and decision-making, Morant’s reputation is already damaged beyond repair, and the Kings will have to help him overcome that to reach their highest potential.

The Kings are running out of time to decide what direction they want to take, and the pressure will only build as the deadline approaches. Whether they chase a star like Morant or commit to a full reset, the choices they make in the coming months will define the franchise. For a team desperate for stability, the next move has to be the right one.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images Anthony Davis Breaks Silence On Nico Harrison’s Firing After Emotional Conversation
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like