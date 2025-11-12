Domantas Sabonis Sounds Off On Kings’ 3-8 Start To The Season

With a 122-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the books, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings continue to struggle with establishing a winning groove early in the season. With a 3-8 record, including a three-game losing streak, Sabonis seemed bothered while speaking about the loss with the media after the game.

When asked how he felt about the team’s position, Sabonis responded, “Of course, no one wants to start like this and play this way, especially with our home crowd. I feel they deserve better. I have no words. We just have to go and figure this out. It’s tough. We’re a lot of talented pieces, and we’ve just got to put it together.”

With regards to the game, Sabonis acknowledged the team’s comeback efforts in the final frame, but he also highlighted how the team’s defensive shortcomings and offensive struggles played a greater role in the loss.

Domantas Sabonis noted that the team was still in the process of figuring out several things and finding ways to stay consistent over 48 minutes. He even took accountability for not supporting Dennis Schroder enough in certain situations. Regardless, the Kings’ star remained optimistic about the team’s potential.

“I’m definitely confident,” Sabonis stated. “There’s a lot of talent. We have a great coaching staff, great management. Like I said, guys come in here and work. Guys are willing to sacrifice, willing to watch film, willing to do all the little things.”

“So when things get tough like this, people are going to go their own way,” he continued. “But not with this group. So that’s definitely very motivating.”

Given their start to the season, the Kings don’t appear to be in a position to compete with some of the top teams in the West. With the need for significant adjustments, Sacramento could be on the verge of transformation.

Is Domantas Sabonis On The Trading Block?

After a poor end to the last campaign, featuring an exit in last season’s play-in tournament, the Kings had more aspirations for the new season. Unfortunately, given their underwhelming start, Sacramento is rumored to be considering a rebuild.

A roster overhaul could be necessary for the Kings for a variety of reasons. After parting with several talented pieces over the last few seasons, including the likes of De’Aaron Fox last season, the Kings haven’t necessarily achieved notable success. This lays the groundwork for making some major changes.

According to the rumors, Kings big man Domantas Sabonis may be on the trade block alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Domantas Sabonis could be among Sacramento’s most valuable trade assets. At 29, he is among the most versatile big men in the league. With averages of 15.8 points. 13.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, the three-time All-Star is capable of being a reliable contributor.

Given what Sacramento could receive in return, the Kings may need to trade Domantas Sabonis, even if it doesn’t pay off immediately. With several trade packages already in place, the Kings could look for a deal that best supports their new direction.