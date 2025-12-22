Lakers Injury Update: Luka Doncic Ruled Out Along With 2 Key Rotation Players

The Los Angeles Lakers will find themselves in a difficult position heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns. While a 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers is concerning enough, the Lakers are expected to suffer a significant blow to the rotation following the latest injury updates.

The Purple and Gold will feature four players on their injury report. Luka Doncic (lower left leg contusion), Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness), and Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) have been ruled out of the game. Additionally, Austin Reaves (left calf strain) has been listed as questionable.

Luka Doncic seemingly suffered a leg injury during the game against the Clippers. Though he left the game at the half, there was optimism that the injury wouldn’t be serious. With initial reports suggesting that he could be available on a day-to-day basis, it would appear that the Lakers may be taking a cautious approach to the matter.

Seeing Hachimura sidelined could be significant. Given how valuable the 27-year-old has become as a perimeter threat, the void in L.A.’s three-point shooting due to his absence was felt during the loss to the Clippers. With the forward out of action, Los Angeles may turn to Jake LaRavia to fill in for him again.

Not having Gabe Vincent could also be a hit to the rotation. Vincent plays a meaningful role as a 3-and-D player with the second unit. Considering that he has missed the last two games, L.A. will hope to see him return to the floor soon.

While the situation appears grim, the Lakers could be more hopeful to see Austin Reaves play against the Suns. After missing all of last week’s action, Reaves sees his status for the game being upgraded, hinting at a potential return. Given how shorthanded the rotation appears to be, having him available could be a blessing.

The Lakers Need This Win

Several questions have been raised about the Lakers’ ability to compete following the loss to their hometown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. While there were already doubts about the team’s perimeter shooting, the Purple and Gold’s defensive shortcomings were laid bare.

It is evident that, as constructed, the Lakers are lacking. But it is their reliance on outscoring their opponents that may currently have a bigger impact on their overall efforts during the games.

Trades may eventually solve the team’s problems, but what the team needs right now is consistency. Since their last winning streak began in mid-November, the Purple and Gold have struggled to establish a winning habit.

The recent wins have looked like a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, each loss appears to be the end of the world. Given the drastic shift in narrative, the team’s challenges are obvious.

On this note, the game against the Phoenix Suns emerges as a must-win for the Lakers. In Doncic’s absence, the Lakers will find themselves relying on LeBron James to lead the charge. Regardless, the team must dig deep and find a way to overcome this hurdle to get back into a groove.