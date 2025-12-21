Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron James Gets No Help As Luka Doncic Goes Down With Injury In Loss To Clippers

LeBron James was the lone bright spot as the undermanned Lakers lost to the Clippers.

Gautam Varier
9 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 19-8 in this 2025-26 season following a 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Saturday. This was the Lakers’ lowest scoring game of the campaign, and for good reason, as Luka Doncic has become their fourth starter to go down with an injury.

Contents

With Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura already out, Doncic left the game at halftime due to a left leg contusion. That meant LeBron James was the only full-time starter who was on the court in the second half for the Lakers, and while he tried his best, it just wasn’t enough.

The Lakers did threaten to make a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 22 points, but the Clippers managed to keep them at arm’s length and ended their five-game losing streak by doing so.

Here’s a look at how each Laker fared on the night.

 

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 36 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3 TOV, 15-28 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-5 FT, 36 MIN

James’ play was probably the only positive to come out of this game for the Lakers. There was a lot of talk about him potentially being past it after his slow start to the season, but he is showing there is gas left in the tank.

James scored over 30 points and attempted over 20 shots in a game for the first time this season, and was still very efficient. He racked up 12 points in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers a bit of a scare at the end, but winning this game was almost impossible with how much the rest of the team was struggling offensively.

 

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 5-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-4 FT, 37 MIN

Jake LaRavia was one of many Lakers who could not make a basket from beyond the arc in this one, as the visitors ended this game 6-38 from three. LaRavia at least provided some value with his rebounding, hauling in an impressive seven offensive rebounds. He recorded his first double-double of the season here and also did some good work as a playmaker without turning the ball over.

 

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 4-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Lakers head coach JJ Redick turned to Nick Smith Jr. midway through the third quarter due to all the absentees, and he’d stay in for the rest of the game. Smith went 1-5 from the field in the third, but fared better in the fourth. He played his part in the Lakers’ mounting that comeback attempt with six points in the period and provided a spark offensively that this team needed.

 

Adou Thiero: C+

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 6 MIN

Adou Thiero barely got any game time here, but did impress in his short stint. Thiero notably had one good defensive possession against James Harden, and he’d end this game with a team-high plus-minus of +7. Should he have played more? Well, perhaps, but he certainly wouldn’t have helped make things any better offensively, as he is still limited on that end of the floor.

 

Luka Doncic: C

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4 TOV, 4-13 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-5 FT, 20 MIN

This might have been Doncic’s worst game of the season, but he does have the injury excuse. Still, he seemed to be hunting for fouls and was careless with the ball.

Doncic missed his first six shots here, and he has also gone a bit cold lately, shooting 39.5% from the field over his last five games. He was also blown by on a couple of occasions on defense, and this was just a forgetable night.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT,  1-4 FT, 27 MIN

This game pretty much sums up the Jarred Vanderbilt experience. Vanderbilt was pretty good defensively here, even picking up full-court. The problem, though, is that he provides you with next to nothing on offense.

There were a couple of possessions when Vanderbilt was left wide open on the corner, and he couldn’t make the defense pay. He also went nowhere when dribbling with the ball at times, and he is the definition of a one-way player.

 

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

Jaxson Hayes was once again deputizing for Ayton here, but didn’t do quite as well as he did against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. With Ivica Zubac exiting this game with an injury, you’d have liked to see Hayes dominate on the glass, but he wasn’t able to. Doncic’s exit also meant the Lakers weren’t going to get much out of him offensively.

 

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 16 MIN

Maxi Kleber was the only other Laker apart from Thiero to have a positive plus-minus here (+1), but this was a rather anonymous showing. Kleber didn’t provide anything offensively and was just another Laker who couldn’t hit the outside shot. His defense is usually what stands out, but he didn’t do anything noteworthy on that end either.

 

Dalton Knecht: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 13 MIN

Dalton Knecht got off to a rough start here as he airballed a wide-open three-pointer in the first quarter. Redick then had Knecht start in the second half in place of Doncic, and he didn’t even attempt a shot the rest of the way. The sophomore forward had 30 points in his G League debut recently, but was unable to carry over any momentum from that night here.

 

Marcus Smart: D

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-12 FG, 0-9 3PT, 3-3 FT, 31 MIN

With all these players missing, the Lakers needed a veteran like Marcus Smart to step up, and he certainly did not. Smart was woeful offensively, and this was one of the worst shooting nights of his career.

Smart came into this game having shot 14-28 from beyond the arc in his last three outings. You wouldn’t have expected him to keep shooting that well, but this was an abysmal showing. He was a non-factor as a playmaker, too, and there really weren’t any positives you can point to here offensively.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images Steve Kerr Rips Dillon Brooks And Calls Out Officials After Win Against Suns
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like