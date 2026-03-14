Max Kellerman Takes Credit For Luka Doncic’s 51-Point Game Against The Bulls

Luka Doncic delivered one of the most spectacular performances of the NBA season when he torched the Chicago Bulls for 51 points, nearly recording a 51-point triple-double in the process. Yet in typical television fashion, Max Kellerman jokingly tried to insert himself into the story.

Speaking on the Game Over podcast, Kellerman humorously claimed responsibility for Doncic’s huge night, suggesting his earlier criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers star somehow sparked the turnaround.

Max Kellerman: “Luka dropped 51, Rich. They’re playing a bad team in the Bulls. Luka dropped 51, 10, and 9. It’s almost a 50-point triple-double. I got to take credit for this. I’m taking credit for it. It’s me. Let’s be honest. Let’s be honest.”

Rich Paul: “How are you taking credit for somebody else’s work?”

Max Kellerman: “It’s thanks to me. I’ll explain it. I opened the floodgates when I pointed out publicly. I was very public with my criticism of Luka Doncic’s play this year, especially defensively, and especially complaining to the refs all the time. And I read some stat. I have no idea if this stat is true, but I hope it’s true because it’s incredible. He was complaining on over 90% of the possessions. 90%.”

His comments referenced a recent segment where he sharply criticized Doncic following a loss to the Boston Celtics. At the time, Kellerman mocked the superstar’s tendency to argue with referees during games.

Whether the criticism actually motivated Doncic is impossible to know. What is clear is that the Lakers’ star has responded with an impressive stretch of basketball.

Over the last ten games, Doncic has elevated his play on both ends of the floor. He is averaging 33.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range. His defensive activity has also improved, with 1.8 steals per game during that span.

The improvement shows up in the advanced numbers as well. Doncic’s defensive rating during this stretch has dropped to 108.4, a noticeable improvement from his season mark of 114.0. His turnovers have also declined to just 3.2 per game, while his plus-minus sits at +12.4.

The peak of that run came against Chicago. In the Lakers’ 142- 130 win, Doncic was completely unstoppable. He scored 51 points on 17-31 shooting, including 9-14 from beyond the arc. He added 10 rebounds and nine assists, finishing just one assist shy of a historic triple-double.

Even more impressive was how clean the performance was. Doncic committed just one turnover in 37 minutes while adding three steals and a block. Every time the Bulls threatened to shift momentum, he responded with another deep three or tough step-back jumper.

It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most dominant offensive forces in the league.

The Lakers are benefiting from that surge as well. The team has gone 7- 3 over the last ten games and currently rides a four-game winning streak. At 41-25, Los Angeles has climbed into a tie for third place in the Western Conference despite facing one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league.

As for Kellerman’s claim of credit, it was clearly said with a sense of humor. Still, if Doncic continues producing performances like his 51-point masterpiece, plenty of analysts will gladly keep talking about him.