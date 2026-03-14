Blake Griffin Reveals Story Behind Infamous Clip Of Him Throwing Water On A Warriors Fan

Blake Griffin finally narrated the story behind the infamous clip of him 'accidentally' dumping a cup of water on a Warriors fan during his playing career.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
NBA on Prime analyst Blake Griffin at press conference at T-Mobile Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Blake Griffin is one of the most likable NBA legends of the 2000s, as the former No. 1 overall pick has shown since becoming a broadcaster with Prime Video this season. Griffin features alongside Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki on Prime’s flagship post-game NBA show, with Taylor Rooks hosting it. While it might be too soon to compare it to Inside the NBA, fans have loved this show due to the dynamic between the quartet.

Griffin has been proving that he is as talented on-air as he was on-court. His storytelling, in particular, is phenomenal. Given the high-profile moments he’s had over his career, he has plenty of fascinating tales to share with fans, with him doing just that on Prime’s broadcast for Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

One of the most infamous clips of Griffin’s career is when he intentionally threw a cup of water on a fan behind the scorers’ table during his time with the Clippers. After all these years, Griffin has revealed why he did that to Dwyane Wade, John Wall, Zach Lowe, and Rooks while on-air.

“I actually know him. Shout out to Will Melvin, nice fella. He was just chirping. A Warriors fan, sitting courtside, right next to our bench. Thatw as a thing we used to do in high school. Unscrew the water bottle lid, blowout game, student section behind you, everybody would stand up together at the same time, and water would go everywhere.”

The clip is iconic, as Griffin not only dumps the water on the fan but also throws the paper cup at him afterwards.

Given the rivalry that the Clippers and Warriors had in the mid-2010s, it’s unsurprising to see Griffin get that pressed with a fan during a game against the Warriors. Griffin led the Clippers to a 2014 Playoff series win over the Warriors, which would be the last Western Conference Playoff series the franchise would lose until their 2023 Playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Griffin’s Championship dreams were stopped by the Warriors in the 2015 Playoffs as well, with the Clippers era led by him and Chris Paul getting broken up within the next few seasons. While Griffin never wound up winning an NBA Championship, he did end up having a litany of iconic highlights for ridiculous on-court plays or fan moments like this one.

Griffin averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 765 regular-season games. over his 13-season career. He could’ve warmed the Celtics bench en route to their 2024 NBA Championship, but chose not to because he knew his playing days were behind him.

Now, it seems like Griffin has found a role he was meant for, entertaining millions of fans who tune in to watch Amazon’s NBA broadcasts in the first year of their new media rights deal.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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