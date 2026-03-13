Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Has His Best Game Of The Season To Dismantle Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers scored 142 points in one of the highest-scoring games this season, winning against the Chicago Bulls 142-130. Luka Doncic scored huge points in the game because he dominated the offense against the Bulls, scoring points at will in almost all game situations. His performance was NBA 2K-like.

While Luka scored the most, the Lakers got contributions from everyone in the starting lineup. More scoring was added to the total from Austin Reaves. Deandre Ayton also had a strong performance, securing a double-double, and of course, LeBron filled the stat sheet once again.

The offense was in rhythm and the five starters scored in double figures. The Lakers managed to stay in the lead for most of the game.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 51 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 17-31 FG, 9-14 3PT, 8-9 FT, 37 MIN

Doncic was simply unstoppable in his 37 minutes on the floor. He poured in 51 points while shooting 17-31 from the field and an absurd 9-14 from three-point range. Every time Chicago tried to shift momentum, Doncic responded with another tough shot or deep three to keep the Lakers comfortably ahead.

He was just as impactful as a playmaker, finishing with nine assists and constantly collapsing the Bulls’ defense with his drives. Add in 10 rebounds for a near triple-double and a near flawless night with just one turnover, and this was easily one of the most dominant individual performances of the season.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 13-20 FG, 4-7 3PT, 39 MIN

Reaves continues to thrive playing next to Luka. He logged 39 minutes and poured in 30 points while shooting a very efficient 13-20 from the field. Chicago couldn’t focus entirely on Luka because Reaves kept attacking every opening he saw.

He also chipped in seven assists, showing again how comfortable he’s become handling playmaking duties. When the Bulls trapped Luka or shaded extra defenders his way, Reaves usually ended up with the ball and made the right decision.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 10-13 FG, 3-6 FT, 37 MIN

Ayton dominated the paint for 37 minutes. Ayton had 23 points (10-13 shooting) and 10 rebounds, which created a very strong double-double. Ayton had 6 offensive rebounds, which created additional opportunities for the Lakers.

Most of Ayton’s points came from finishing plays around the rim (i.e. making shots directly at the basket, put-backs and 2nd chance opportunities), which was something the Chicago Bulls were unable to match in terms of size.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 7-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT, 33 MIN

James played 33 minutes and contributed across the board as usual. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while helping orchestrate the offense alongside Doncic.

Even without a big scoring night, LeBron made several key plays on both ends of the floor. His two steals and block highlighted his defensive activity, while his passing helped keep the Lakers’ ball movement flowing.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 40 MIN

Hachimura quietly had a very efficient night. He played a team-high 40 minutes and scored 15 points while shooting 6-10 from the floor.

Three of those baskets came from beyond the arc, which helped stretch the Bulls defense and open space for Luka and Reaves to attack.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 10 MIN

Vanderbilt only saw 10 minutes, so there wasn’t much time for him to make a big statistical impact. He grabbed a couple rebounds and picked up an assist while providing his usual defensive energy.

His role in this game was mostly about giving the starters a quick breather.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 21 MIN

LaRavia was not able to make a shot in his 21 minutes at the game; however, he was able to contribute in other ways. He collected 3 rebounds and had 3 assists as well as moving the ball well throughout the offense to help keep the 2nd unit going even after not scoring any points.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 20 MIN

Kennard had a rare cold shooting night. In 20 minutes he went just 1-7 from the field and 1-5 from three, finishing with three points.

To his credit, he still found ways to help the team with three assists, two steals, and a block.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Timme played for only 4 minutes but was able to produce some stats right away with 2 points on 1-2 shooting and 2 boards.