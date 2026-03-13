Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Admits He Was Having A Terrible Game Despite Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (126 games) tonight against the Celtics and now holds the NBA record for the most consecutive 20-point games (127 games).

Gilgeous-Alexander, with a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter, hit a mid-range shot over the Celtics’ Baylor Scheierman to bring his total to 21 points in a historic moment at Oklahoma’s Paycom Center.

SGA HAS PASSED WILT FOR THE LONGEST 20+ POINT STREAK IN NBA HISTORY 🚨 Shai: 127

Wilt: 126 pic.twitter.com/Fftlo3ISrY — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2026

Kawhi Leonard (43 games) is second behind the Canadian superstar for active streaks of consecutive 20-point games. Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak began in November 2024 when the Thunder beat the Trail Blazers in a 30-point night for the eventual MVP. Since then, he has not looked back.

After Bam Adebayo broke Kobe Bryant’s modern-era record (81 points) with his 83-point outburst two nights ago, yet another historic record that once seemed nearly impossible to compete with is now surpassed. One after another, we are witnessing unlikely records being broken in the NBA.

Since Chamberlain’s streak was from October 19, 1961, to January 19, 1963, Gilgeous-Alexander has broken a 63-year-old record tonight. This streak included his famous 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors.

Over his last 126 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, including 85 30-point performances, 18 40-point nights, and all five of his career 50-point games.

A truly dominant stretch for the 27-year-old guard from Toronto, Canada. Following the game, he spoke to the sideline reporter and addressed his accomplishment tonight.

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win. I was having a terrible game until that point. I started sluggish and just wanted to get the car back on the road, making sure we walked out of here with a W.”

“If we lost, I would’ve been pissed. I would give up the record any day for the W, so I’m glad we won, and I got the record,” concluded Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning MVP finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 72.2% from the field (13-18 FG) and 40.0% from beyond the arc (2-5 3P).

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter alone. Clearly, he wasn’t happy with his performance before breaking the record, which finally gave him the boost of energy he needed to close out the game.

The Thunder got the last laugh in a nail-biting contest down the stretch, as it potentially came down to the final possession, where Gilgeous-Alexander passed on a ‘potential MVP’ matchup (when guarded by Jaylen Brown one-on-one in the final possession), but Chet Holmgren was fouled with the game tied and the shot clock on 0.8 seconds left.

Holmgren nailed both the free throws, and the Thunder won the game 104-102. But tonight’s matchup was neck-to-neck all along, even though the Celtics played without Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown seemed to be in his comfort zone as he dominated on both sides of the floor throughout the night. Brown finished the game with 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 37.5% from the floor (9-24 FG) and 25.0% from behind the three-point line (1-4 3P).

The defending champions now extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 52-15 at first in the West. They now move on to face the Timberwolves in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fell to 43-23 and have now lost in consecutive matchups against both the top teams of the Western Conference (the Thunder and the Spurs). They will now face the Wizards on Saturday in Boston.