Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Admits He Was Having A Terrible Game Despite Breaking Wilt Chamberlain's Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overtakes Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for most consecutive 20-point games in the league's history.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Paycom Center.
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (126 games) tonight against the Celtics and now holds the NBA record for the most consecutive 20-point games (127 games).

Gilgeous-Alexander, with a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter, hit a mid-range shot over the Celtics’ Baylor Scheierman to bring his total to 21 points in a historic moment at Oklahoma’s Paycom Center.

 

Kawhi Leonard (43 games) is second behind the Canadian superstar for active streaks of consecutive 20-point games. Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak began in November 2024 when the Thunder beat the Trail Blazers in a 30-point night for the eventual MVP. Since then, he has not looked back.

After Bam Adebayo broke Kobe Bryant’s modern-era record (81 points) with his 83-point outburst two nights ago, yet another historic record that once seemed nearly impossible to compete with is now surpassed. One after another, we are witnessing unlikely records being broken in the NBA.

Since Chamberlain’s streak was from October 19, 1961, to January 19, 1963, Gilgeous-Alexander has broken a 63-year-old record tonight. This streak included his famous 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors.

Over his last 126 games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, including 85 30-point performances, 18 40-point nights, and all five of his career 50-point games.

A truly dominant stretch for the 27-year-old guard from Toronto, Canada. Following the game, he spoke to the sideline reporter and addressed his accomplishment tonight.

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win. I was having a terrible game until that point. I started sluggish and just wanted to get the car back on the road, making sure we walked out of here with a W.”

“If we lost, I would’ve been pissed. I would give up the record any day for the W, so I’m glad we won, and I got the record,” concluded Gilgeous-Alexander.

The reigning MVP finished the game with 35 points, six rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 72.2% from the field (13-18 FG) and 40.0% from beyond the arc (2-5 3P).

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter alone. Clearly, he wasn’t happy with his performance before breaking the record, which finally gave him the boost of energy he needed to close out the game.

The Thunder got the last laugh in a nail-biting contest down the stretch, as it potentially came down to the final possession, where Gilgeous-Alexander passed on a ‘potential MVP’ matchup (when guarded by Jaylen Brown one-on-one in the final possession), but Chet Holmgren was fouled with the game tied and the shot clock on 0.8 seconds left.

Holmgren nailed both the free throws, and the Thunder won the game 104-102. But tonight’s matchup was neck-to-neck all along, even though the Celtics played without Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown seemed to be in his comfort zone as he dominated on both sides of the floor throughout the night. Brown finished the game with 32 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 37.5% from the floor (9-24 FG) and 25.0% from behind the three-point line (1-4 3P).

The defending champions now extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 52-15 at first in the West. They now move on to face the Timberwolves in their next game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fell to 43-23 and have now lost in consecutive matchups against both the top teams of the Western Conference (the Thunder and the Spurs). They will now face the Wizards on Saturday in Boston.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
