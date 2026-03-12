5 Reasons The Nuggets Came Back From 20 To Defeat Spurs In Shocking Comeback

For most of the night, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs had everything under control, even without Victor Wembanyama. They built a 20-point lead, shot the ball well from deep, and controlled the tempo for long stretches. But the Denver Nuggets never panicked, slowly chipping away until the momentum completely flipped in the second half.

Behind a video-game performance from Nikola Jokic and a scoring explosion from Jamal Murray, Denver stormed back for a stunning 136-131 victory. The Nuggets executed almost flawlessly down the stretch, dominating the free-throw line, controlling the paint, and leaning on their superstar duo to complete one of the more dramatic comebacks of the season.

1. Jamal Murray Took Over

If Jokic controlled the game, Jamal Murray provided the scoring explosion that turned the momentum in Denver’s favor. Murray erupted for 39 points in 40 minutes, shooting 11-21 from the field while hitting two three-pointers and relentlessly attacking the rim.

Murray lived at the free-throw line during the comeback. He knocked down a perfect 15-15 free throws, constantly forcing the Spurs’ defense into difficult decisions whenever he drove into the paint. Every time San Antonio seemed ready to halt Denver’s momentum, Murray found a way to manufacture points.

The Nuggets needed every bit of that offense. Murray also added seven assists, helping facilitate Denver’s late offensive rhythm. As the fourth quarter tightened, he consistently delivered in isolation situations and pick-and-roll actions with Jokic, the exact formula that fueled Denver’s comeback.

2. Nikola Jokic Delivered Another Ridiculous Triple-Double

When the Nuggets needed someone to steady the game, Nikola Jokic took complete control. The reigning superstar center finished with a jaw-dropping 31 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists, recording yet another triple-double while playing 39 minutes. Jokic shot 9-17 from the field and added two three-pointers, but it was his command of the offense that truly swung the game.

Jokic also dominated the glass. His 20 rebounds, including three offensive boards, prevented the Spurs from controlling second-chance opportunities during Denver’s comeback push. Several of those rebounds came in crucial late-game possessions, allowing the Nuggets to extend plays and continue applying pressure.

Perhaps most impressive was his composure at the free-throw line. Jokic went a perfect 11-11 from the stripe, part of a dominant night for Denver at the line. His ability to draw contact and convert those opportunities played a major role in helping the Nuggets slowly erase San Antonio’s once-comfortable lead.

3. Denver Dominated The Free-Throw Battle

One of the most decisive statistical advantages came at the free-throw line. The Nuggets converted an incredible 36-38 free throws, finishing the night at 95% from the stripe.

Jokic and Murray alone combined for 26 made free throws, repeatedly punishing the Spurs whenever they were forced to foul during Denver’s aggressive drives. Those easy points helped stabilize the offense during critical stretches when San Antonio’s defense tightened.

The Spurs were solid at the line themselves, shooting 26-32 (81.3%), but they simply couldn’t match Denver’s volume or efficiency. That 10-point difference at the free-throw line ended up being a major factor in a game decided by just five points.

4. The Nuggets Took Control Of The Paint

Despite San Antonio’s strong perimeter shooting, Denver quietly dominated the interior battle. The Nuggets finished with 56 points in the paint, compared to 42 for the Spurs, repeatedly attacking inside once their comeback began.

Jokic’s presence forced the Spurs to collapse defensively, opening lanes for cutters and drivers. Cameron Johnson contributed 15 points on 6-8 shooting, while Spencer Jones added 19 points on an efficient 8-13 night, helping Denver maintain scoring balance beyond its two stars.

Even Christian Braun, who struggled from the field at 3-11, still made his impact inside by grabbing nine rebounds and attacking the glass. Denver’s physical play around the rim helped them wear down the Spurs’ defense as the game progressed.

5. San Antonio’s Early Dominance Couldn’t Hold Up

The Spurs looked like the better team as they started the game really hot and maintained that lead. Stephon Castle was outstanding. He scored 30 points, got 11 rebounds, and 10 assists (triple double). He played 35 minutes and shot 7-15 from the field with 12-13 FTs. He was also the one who carried San Antonio to start the game.

While the Spurs jumped out to a dominant early lead, the game ultimately fell out of their control after the Denver Nuggets found their rhythm. Vassell contributed to the early success after hitting four three-pointers. From beyond the arc, the Spurs shot 40.4%. Meanwhile, Fox finished with 27 points and nine assists.

When the game finished, the Nuggets had 50.0% field goal efficiency. Denver had 88 field goal attempts, while the Spurs had 95. Despite the amount of shots, the Spurs only finished wth 45.3% shooting. During the game, Denver also picked up their defensive intensity and ultimately fell out of the Spurs’ control.