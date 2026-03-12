3 Crucial Steps For The Bucks To Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo And Win The East In 2027

The Milwaukee Bucks are experiencing dark times this season, as they sit 11th in the East with a 27-37 record. While the franchise has struggled to stay competitive for years following its 2021 title, this season has been a particularly low point for the team that has pushed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s loyalty to the limit.

More than at any other point in his tenure, Antetokounmpo was dominating the rumor mill as teams and GMs across the league prepared for a competitive sweepstakes. Initial reports hinted at his interest in the Knicks and Heat, but his priority has always been about winning. That’s why his primary focus is finding a team where he can play for a championship.

Ultimately, while the two-time MVP avoided a trade this season, he’s going to be a hot target this summer with another two years and $120 million (including a player option for 2027-28) on his contract. That is, unless the Bucks can convince him to stay. If they make the right moves and put themselves in a position to thrive in the Western Conference, Giannis might be willing to stick around. With this three-step plan, which involves some major decisions, they can secure the best possible solution, in which they keep Giannis and manage to reclaim their place as a premium title contender.

Step 1: Replace Doc Rivers

After a shocking first-round defeat to the Heat in 2023, the Bucks moved on from Mike Budenholzer, the guy who helped bring the team its first championship. The idea was that Doc Rivers could come in and pick up where he started, but the results haven’t been ideal. Now, as he wraps up his third season as Bucks head coach, there hasn’t been one stretch where the team has looked truly dominant.

With whispers of Doc’s retirement and growing unrest in the locker room as fans call for his job, the Bucks would be better off replacing Rivers if they want to keep Giannis. At the very least, it’s time for them to start a new culture, with a new voice in the locker room. Someone like Michael Malone has the experience required, and he’s a champion who commands respect. Regardless of the choice, a move like this sets the tone early on that the Bucks will not be complacent and that they are committed to getting the most out of their roster.

Step 2: Add Elite Scorer

The Bucks are, admittedly, limited in terms of how they build out the team. But with Khris Middleton gone and Damian Lillard traded, the Bucks don’t have a reliable second option to get a bucket when the defense tightens around Giannis. Kyle Kuzma tried for a while, but he’s not quite up for the job. That’s why the Bucks need to add some kind of elite-level scorer, who can bring a spark to the offense and take pressure off the star to carry every possession.

While the Bucks have dreams of guys like Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr. is a much more realistic option and could do the job just as well. With MPJ, who won a championship alongside Nikola Jokic, the Bucks would still be centered around Giannis, minimizing any internal power struggles. In return, Milwaukee gets the scoring punch they’ve been looking for in a guy who is averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from three this season. Plus, they’d still have Myles Turner to anchor the paint.

Step 3: New Maximum Contract Offer

Ideally, the Bucks will keep all their options on the table this season as they consider moving guys like Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis. But their efforts will be in vain if they don’t take the most crucial step of all: offering an extension. Currently, the Greek Freak can become a free agent as early as next summer if he opts out of the final year of his deal. If the Bucks play their cards right and complete the previous two steps, he might be inclined to make a long-term commitment that keeps him in town for another 4-5 years.

The earliest the Bucks can offer Giannis a supermax extension (four years and $275 million) is October 1, meaning that they’ll have the entirety of the offseason to earn his favor. Only the Bucks can offer Giannis the “supermax,” meaning they have an advantage no other team does when it comes to securing his loyalty. That will surely help improve their odds of keeping the future Hall of Famer, provided they are also in a position to remain competitive for the foreseeable future.