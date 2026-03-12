Clippers Could Lose 3 First-Round Picks And Face Over $30 Million Fine For The Aspiration Scandal

The Los Angeles Clippers could be facing serious consequences if the NBA determines the franchise violated league rules during the signing of Kawhi Leonard. According to NBA insider Frank Isola, the penalties could include the loss of three first-round picks and a massive financial fine of more than $30 million.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Starting Lineup podcast, Isola said the potential punishment could be severe if the allegations surrounding the Clippers’ partnership with financial company Aspiration are proven true.

The controversy centers on accusations of salary-cap circumvention related to the Clippers’ recruitment of Leonard in 2019. According to reports highlighted by journalist Pablo Torre, the team allegedly connected Leonard with the financial services company Aspiration to provide additional compensation that could not legally be included in his NBA contract.

The arrangement reportedly involved Aspiration paying Leonard for social media promotion as part of a business relationship tied to the Clippers’ ownership group. However, Leonard never ended up making those promotional posts, raising further questions about the nature of the agreement.

If the NBA determines that the arrangement was intended to secretly supplement Leonard’s salary, it would represent a clear violation of the league’s salary cap rules. So far, the NBA has not announced any official findings. Commissioner Adam Silver has declined to comment publicly on possible penalties while the investigation remains ongoing.

Still, the possibility of losing three first-round picks would be a major blow for the Clippers. Draft picks are one of the most valuable assets teams have for building depth, making trades, and maintaining long-term flexibility. If those selections are stripped away, the Clippers would lose several important tools for improving their roster in the coming years.

A fine of more than $30 million would also be the most significant financial penalty handed down by the league in its history. Despite the controversy, Leonard has been playing at an elite level this season. The two-time Finals MVP is posting some of the best numbers of his career and has even been mentioned as a potential All-NBA First Team candidate.

His strong play has helped the Clippers turn their season around after a disastrous start. The team opened the year with a 6–21 record but has since climbed back into playoff contention. Even after moving on from key players like James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers have continued to win games and currently sit 8th in the Western Conference playoff race, with a 33-32 record.

For now, the organization continues operating normally while waiting for the league’s final decision.

There is also no clear timeline for when the NBA will release the results of its investigation. Many expect the findings to come after the Clippers finish their season, which could push any official announcement into April or even June, depending on how long the team remains in the playoffs.

If the allegations are ultimately proven, the consequences could shape the franchise’s future for years. But if the Clippers manage to win a championship with Leonard leading the way, some around the league might argue the gamble was worth it.