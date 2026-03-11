Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Clippers host the Timberwolves at Intuit Dome on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30 PM ET.

The Clippers are 32-32 and eighth in the West, while the Timberwolves are 40-25 and fifth. The Clippers are 17-13 at home, and the Timberwolves are 18-13 on the road.

The Clippers last played on Monday and beat the Knicks 126-118. The Timberwolves last played Tuesday night and lost 120-106 to the Lakers. The season series is 2-1 in favor of the Timberwolves, so this is the fourth and final meeting.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard is putting up 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while Darius Garland has given them 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards brings 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and Julius Randle is at 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

This is a real West pressure game. The Clippers are trying to keep climbing out of the play-in zone, and the Timberwolves are trying to stop a two-game skid before the standings tighten any further.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

John Collins: Out (neck strain)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Timberwolves

Joan Beringer: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (right thumb sprain)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers’ cleanest edge is game control. They play at a 95.8 pace, one of the slowest marks in the league, and that matters against a Timberwolves team that is more comfortable when the game has more possessions and more flow. If the Clippers can drag this into a half-court shot-making game, they make the Timberwolves work in a very different rhythm.

Their offensive profile is more efficient than explosive. The Clippers own a 116.5 offensive rating, which ranks 12th, and they shoot 48.1% from the field. They are also the best free-throw shooting team in the league at 83.2%. In a game that could be close late, that matters a lot more than raw volume.

The Clippers also have recent form on their side. They have won five of their last six, and the offense just hung 126 on a strong Knicks defense. That does not automatically carry over, but it does matter because this game is as much about confidence and execution as it is about season-long averages. The Clippers are playing with more balance right now than they were a month ago.

One more thing matters here. The Timberwolves have already played three tough games in a row and just opened a road trip with a flat performance. If the Clippers jump them early and keep the pace down, the game can start looking a lot more like the 115-96 result from the February meeting than the more chaotic Timberwolves wins.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves bring the stronger two-way team profile into this matchup. They score 118.4 points per game, rank sixth in offensive rating at 118.4, and sit seventh in defensive rating at 113.6. That balance is the biggest difference between these teams. The Clippers can score efficiently, but the Timberwolves have been better on both ends over the full season.

The three-point math leans their way. The Timberwolves are shooting 37.6% from three, which is fifth in the league, and they make 13.9 threes per game. The Clippers are solid from deep at 36.2%, but they only make 12.2 threes per game and do not generate the same kind of volume. If the Timberwolves get to their normal spacing around Edwards and Randle, they can create a cleaner shot-value edge.

The rebounding gap matters in this matchup. The Timberwolves are at 44.6 rebounds per game, while the Clippers are down at 41.0. That is not just a loose team stat. It matters because the Clippers are already without Collins, and they do not have much margin for error inside if the Timberwolves win the glass and extend possessions.

There is also a pace-and-pressure argument for the Timberwolves. They play at a 100.7 pace, which ranks 10th, and they can push games toward more possessions than the Clippers want. That matters because the Clippers average only 23.4 assists per game and are much less comfortable when they have to score repeatedly without controlling tempo. If the Timberwolves can speed this up off misses and turnovers, they force the Clippers into a style that does not fit them as cleanly.

And the direct matchup history still counts. The Timberwolves are 2-1 in the season series, and both of their wins came in games where they made the Clippers defend more actions and held up physically enough to survive Leonard’s scoring. This is not some mystery matchup. The Timberwolves have already shown the blueprint.

X-Factors

Kris Dunn is the Clippers’ point-of-attack tone-setter. Dunn is at 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and his role here is bigger than the box score because the Clippers need someone to make Edwards work before the possession really starts. If Dunn can disrupt the first action and keep the Timberwolves from getting downhill too cleanly, the Clippers have a much better chance to control tempo.

Derrick Jones Jr. is the other Clippers name that can swing the game. He is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, and this is the kind of matchup where his athletic finishing and weak-side defense matter more than his usage. If Jones is scoring on cuts, running the floor, and adding a few extra stops at the rim, the Clippers can survive the non-Leonard possessions a lot more comfortably.

Jaden McDaniels is a real swing piece for the Timberwolves because this matchup asks him to do the hardest defensive work without disappearing on offense. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.5% from the field and 42.1% from three. His role here is to make Leonard work for everything, then punish help with quick decisions and spot-up shooting. If McDaniels gives them efficient two-way minutes, the Timberwolves become much more stable across the middle of the game.

Naz Reid is the other major Timberwolves X-factor because he can change the frontcourt matchup without the offense slowing down. Reid is putting up 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, and he gives the Timberwolves a big man who can stretch the floor and still win physical minutes. If Reid hits open threes and holds his own on the glass, the Timberwolves can keep size on the floor without sacrificing spacing.

Prediction

I’m taking the Timberwolves. The Clippers have the home edge and the better recent momentum, but the Timberwolves still have the stronger full-season profile, the better rebounding base, and the better defensive numbers. They are sixth in offensive rating, seventh in defensive rating, and they already lead the season series 2-1. If they do not let the Clippers turn this into a slow game, the matchup still leans their way.

Prediction: Timberwolves 114, Clippers 110