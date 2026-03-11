Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Nuggets host the Rockets at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 11, at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are 39-26 and sixth in the West, while the Rockets are 40-24 and third. The Nuggets are 17-13 at home, and the Rockets are 18-16 on the road.

The Rockets last played Tuesday and beat the Raptors 113-99. The Nuggets come in for a back-to-back spot, with the next game on their schedule against the Spurs on Thursday. This is a standings game in every sense, with only a small gap separating both teams in the West.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is at 28.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists, while Jamal Murray brings 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists.

For the Rockets, Kevin Durant has delivered 26.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, and Alperen Sengun is putting up 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

This is one of the better West games on the board because both teams have real playoff stakes, and the stylistic contrast is clean: the Nuggets bring the league’s best offense, while the Rockets bring one of the league’s best defensive profile.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Cameron Johnson: Probable (back spasms)

Jamal Murray: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Dorian Finney-Smith: Out (left ankle injury management)

Tristen Newton: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jae’Sean Tate: Out (right knee sprain)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets have the cleanest offensive baseline in the league. They lead the NBA in offensive rating at 121.4, score 120.3 points per game, shoot 49.2% from the field, and 39.0% from three. That is a brutal profile for any opponent, but especially for a Rockets team that wants to win with physicality and second chances more than pure half-court shot creation.

The passing and ball security matter here. The Nuggets average 28.0 assists per game and commit only 13.0 turnovers per game. That is important against a Rockets defense that gets value from activity and disruption. If the Nuggets keep the game clean and avoid live-ball mistakes, they force the Rockets to beat a set half-court offense rather than win off chaos.

This matchup also leans toward the Nuggets’ shot quality. The Rockets are elite on the glass, but offensively, they make only 11.3 threes per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league, and they average just 24.7 assists. The Nuggets can punish them if they make them play from behind. If the Nuggets get to their normal balance of Jokic creation, Murray pull-ups, and weak-side shooting, the Rockets can get squeezed into a lower-ceiling offensive game.

Home court matters too. The Nuggets are 17-13 at home, and the matchup still revolves around Jokic bending every coverage the Rockets can throw at him. Even though the Rockets have the bodies to make him work, the Nuggets still have the best individual offensive hub on the floor, and that usually shows up late.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The Rockets’ clearest edge is the possession battle. They lead the league in rebounds at 48.2 per game, rank second in blocks at 5.8, and allow only 109.7 points per game. That is not decorative. That is the exact profile that can make life hard on a Nuggets team that prefers rhythm and efficiency. If the Rockets win the glass and add a few extra possessions, it can offset the Nuggets’ offensive advantage.

Their defensive rating supports the same case. The Rockets are at 112.7, and opponent teams are shooting only 34.9% from three against them. That matters because the Nuggets’ offense is devastating when the ball gets out of Jokic’s hands into clean catch-and-shoot looks. The Rockets have the length and discipline to at least make those reads harder.

There is also a physical matchup path here. Sengun gives the Rockets an interior scorer and passer who can make Jokic defend real actions instead of just conserving energy as a rover. Durant gives the Rockets the most trustworthy wing scorer in the game outside Jokic and Murray, and Amen Thompson’s downhill pressure adds another layer that can force the Nuggets into foul trouble or rotation stress.

The recent bounce-back matters too. The Rockets just responded from a bad loss by beating the Raptors with strong defense and a dominant fourth quarter. That is relevant because this matchup will test its maturity more than its talent. If the Rockets bring that same physical edge and keep turnovers under control, they have a very real shot to steal one on the road.

X-Factors

Christian Braun is a major swing piece for the Nuggets because he gives them clean two-way production without needing the offense to stop for him. Braun is putting up 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this season, and this matchup needs his wing defense, cutting, and transition finishing against a Rockets team that wants to win the possession battle with size and force. If Braun turns Jokic-created openings into easy points and holds up defensively on the perimeter, the Nuggets get a much cleaner path through the non-star possessions.

Aaron Gordon is the other key Nuggets x-factor because his physicality matters a lot in this matchup. Gordon is producing 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, and his role here is to absorb contact, defend bigger actions, and keep the Rockets from owning the glass too easily. If Gordon wins those frontcourt minutes and finishes through traffic, the Nuggets can hold up much better against the Rockets’ strength game.

Amen Thompson is the Rockets’ biggest swing player because he changes the pace and pressure of the game. Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and this matchup needs his downhill force against a Nuggets defense that can get stressed when guards and wings reach the paint early. If Thompson gets two feet in the lane, creates fouls, and turns misses into transition chances, the Rockets become much more dangerous offensively.

Jabari Smith Jr. matters too because he gives the Rockets frontcourt size without sacrificing spacing. Smith is at 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists this season, and his role in this matchup is to stretch the floor, help on the glass, and make the Nuggets pay if they overcommit to Sengun or Thompson inside. If Smith hits open threes and holds up physically in the rebounding battle, the Rockets have a much better shot at stealing the math of the game.

Prediction

I’m taking the Nuggets. The Rockets have the better rebounding profile and enough defense to make this ugly, but the offensive floor is still the strongest argument in the game. The Nuggets lead the league in offensive rating, shoot 39.0% from three, and have the best late-game organizer on the floor in Jokic. The Rockets can absolutely win if they dominate the glass and keep them off rhythm, but at home, I trust the Nuggets’ shot quality more.

Prediction: Nuggets 115, Rockets 113